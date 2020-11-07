शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   luxurious furniture and many items have been found from the house of criminal Badan Singh Baddo in Meerut

कुख्यात बद्दो के आलीशान मकान में छिपे थे कई बड़े राज, देखकर उड़े हर किसी के होश, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sat, 07 Nov 2020 03:41 PM IST
बेशकीमती फर्नीचर मिला
1 of 9
बेशकीमती फर्नीचर मिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ में ढाई लाख के इनामी कुख्यात बदन सिंह बद्दो के आलीशान मकान को कुर्क किया गया तो कई राज भी खुलकर सामने आ गए। बद्दो के मकान में बेशकीमती फर्नीचर के अलावा विदेशी सामान भी मिला है। आगे देखिए तस्वीरें-
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states meerut crime meerut crime news in hindi meerut news uttar pradesh crime news badan singh baddo badan singh badoo meerut uttar pradesh news up crime news crime news up बदन सिंह बद्दो उत्तर प्रदेश के समाचार now awaiting action

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

घटना की जानकारी लेती पुलिस
Meerut

खौफनाक वारदात: पति-पत्नी की लाश देख हर कोई हैरान, इलाके में फैली सनसनी, देखिए तस्वीरें

7 नवंबर 2020

कबाड़ी के यहां छापा
Meerut

कबाड़ी हाजी इकबाल की कोठी पर छापा, मिलीं चोरी की तीन लग्जरी गाड़ियां, देखें तस्वीरें

7 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

रहें सावधान, स्मॉग से चिड़चिड़ापन समेत इन बीमारियों का भी खतरा, यूं करें बचाव

7 नवंबर 2020

वर्तमान एडीजी कानपुर जयनारायण सिंह और हिस्ट्रीशीटर मिथुन। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में इस बदमाश से खौफ खा रही थी पुलिस, वर्तमान एडीजी कानपुर ने ऐसे निकाला था इनका डर

7 नवंबर 2020

वर्ष 2021 में मिलेगा नौकरी में इन्क्रीमेंट ? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से
astrology

वर्ष 2021 में मिलेगा नौकरी में इन्क्रीमेंट ? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
Bihar

बिहार चुनाव: तीसरे चरण में जमकर हुआ मतदान, तस्वीरों में देखें इस त्योहार के अलग-अलग रंग

7 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

गोरखपुर खाद कारखाना और कुतुब मिनार।
Gorakhpur

पाकिस्तान से ऊंचा है गोरक्षनगरी के खाद कारखाने का प्रिलिंग टावर, कुतुब मीनार से भी है दोगुना

7 नवंबर 2020

पुलिस हिरासत में जय बाजपेई
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के खजांची गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई के भाई रजय का पुलिस व राजनीति में है रसूख, सामने आया ये सच

7 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
Uttarakhand Forest Fire News: huge Wildfire in forest, animals running safe places to save lives, photos
Chamoli

उत्तराखंड: जंगलों में आग हुई विकराल, जान बचाने को सुरक्षित स्थानों की ओर भाग रहे जानवर, तस्वीरें

7 नवंबर 2020

खरीदारी करते लोग
Lucknow

शनि-पुष्य नक्षत्र के दुर्लभ संयोग में खरीदारी से घर आएगी खुशहाली, जानें- क्या कहते हैं ज्योतिषाचार्य व पंडित

7 नवंबर 2020

वर्ष 2021 में मिलेगा नौकरी में इन्क्रीमेंट ? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से
astrology

वर्ष 2021 में मिलेगा नौकरी में इन्क्रीमेंट ? जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से
greater noida couple murder
Delhi NCR

दंपती हत्याकांडः अमन ने मार्ट की छत पर ही उतार दिए थे खून से सने जूते, हत्या के बाद पहुंचा सौरभ के घर

7 नवंबर 2020

अमित शाह व दीपोत्सव (फाइल फोटो)
Ayodhya

राममंदिर फैसले का सालाना जश्न होगा दिव्य दीपोत्सव, अमित शाह समेत कई मंत्रियों के आने की सुगबुगाहट

7 नवंबर 2020

खरीददारी करती महिलाएं
Kanpur

Pushya Nakshatra 2020: पुष्य नक्षत्र आज, इस नक्षत्र के योग में करेंगे ये काम तो होगी धन वर्षा

7 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: बेटी के साथ हुई घटना को बताते हुए फफक-फफक कर रोने लगीं बिटिया की मां, पिता बोले...

7 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे केस: जांच में चार आईपीएस भी
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में एसआईटी की रिपोर्ट से दोषी अफसरों में मचा हड़कंप, खुफिया विभाग के रडार पर चार आईपीएस

7 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने बहन के प्रेम प्रसंग पर पूछा सवाल, भाई बोला-वो ऐसी नहीं थी, कभी एक थप्पड़ भी नहीं मारा

7 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने बिटिया की मां और भाई से मौका-ए-वारदात पर पूछा, उस दिन क्या-क्या और कैसे-कैसे हुआ

7 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे: जय की पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड के आरोपी गैंगस्टर जय की पत्नी श्वेता करती थी ये काम, मुकदमे की मांग, ईडी को सौंपे गए सुबूत

7 नवंबर 2020

सीसीटीवी में कैद हुआ दंपती की हत्या करने वाला कर्मचारी
Delhi NCR

दंपती हत्याकांडः मेहंदी के पैसे लेने के बहाने अमान पहुंचा घर, पराठा बनवाकर खाया और कर दी निर्मम हत्या

7 नवंबर 2020

सपना चौधरी, वीर साहू
Azamgarh

बलिया कनेक्शन: शादी के बाद सपना चौधरी के पहले करवा चौथ की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया हो रहीं वायरल, देखें

7 नवंबर 2020

security forces
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: इस साल आतंकी घटनाओं में आठ BJP नेताओं समेत 35 की मौत, ग्रेनेड हमले में 4 साल का बच्चा भी...

7 नवंबर 2020

हसनुराम अंबेडकरी ने लिए नामांकन पत्र
Agra

यूपी: 73 साल की उम्र में 89 बार हार चुके चुनाव, हसनुराम एक बार फिर से चुनावी मैदान में

7 नवंबर 2020

बेशकीमती फर्नीचर मिला
बेशकीमती फर्नीचर मिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेशकीमती फर्नीचर मिला
बेशकीमती फर्नीचर मिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्रवाई करती पुलिस
कार्रवाई करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्रवाई करती पुलिस
कार्रवाई करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बद्दो का मकान
बद्दो का मकान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्रवाई करती पुलिस
कार्रवाई करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुख्यात बदन सिंब बद्दो का मकान
कुख्यात बदन सिंब बद्दो का मकान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्रवाई करने पहुंची पुलिस
कार्रवाई करने पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ पुलिस
मेरठ पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X