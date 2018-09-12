बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b990e87867a557ec7517bd7","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-plans-to-create-record-winning-in-up-things-to-be-notice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2019 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
2019 लोकसभा चुनाव: यूपी में रिकॉर्डतोड़ जीत के लिए भाजपा ने तैयार किया प्लान, ये रही 10 बड़ी बातें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 12 Sep 2018 07:07 PM IST
भाजपा के दिग्गजों ने बागपत-सहारनपुर हाईवे शिलान्यास के बहाने युवाओं, किसानों की नब्ज पर हाथ रखने की पुरजोर कोशिश की। यहां सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पश्चिम के किसानों लिए 36 हजार करोड़ के गन्ना भुगतान का दावा किया। युवाओं के लिए नई नौकरियों की घोषणा की तो सहारनपुर को यूनिवर्सिटी की सौगात दी। पहले काम गिनाए और इसके बाद साल 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव की याद दिलाना भी नहीं भूले। दरअसल, पश्चिमी यूपी पर भाजपा की पैनी निगाह है।
आइए एक नजर डालते हैं पश्चिम में किन बातों पर फोकस कर रहे हैं भाजपा के दिग्ग्ज :-
