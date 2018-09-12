शहर चुनें

2019 लोकसभा चुनाव: यूपी में रिकॉर्डतोड़ जीत के लिए भाजपा ने तैयार किया प्लान, ये रही 10 बड़ी बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 12 Sep 2018 07:07 PM IST
बागप पहुंचे सीएम योगी व गडकरी
1 of 10
भाजपा के दिग्गजों ने बागपत-सहारनपुर हाईवे शिलान्यास के बहाने  युवाओं, किसानों की नब्ज पर हाथ रखने की पुरजोर कोशिश की। यहां सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पश्चिम के किसानों लिए 36 हजार करोड़ के गन्ना भुगतान का दावा किया। युवाओं के लिए नई नौकरियों की घोषणा की तो सहारनपुर को यूनिवर्सिटी की सौगात दी। पहले काम गिनाए और इसके बाद साल 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव की याद दिलाना भी नहीं भूले। दरअसल, पश्चिमी यूपी पर भाजपा की पैनी निगाह है। आइए एक नजर डालते हैं पश्चिम में किन बातों पर फोकस कर रहे हैं भाजपा के दिग्ग्ज :-
 
election of 2019 lok sabha election 2019 deputy chief minister keshav prasad maurya bjp

बागप पहुंचे सीएम योगी व गडकरी
सोनभद्र में सीएम योगी
सीएम आदित्यनाथ योगी
योगी आदित्यनाथ
जनसभा में मौजूद भीड़
बागपत में सीएम योगी व केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी व अन्य भाजपा नेता
जनरल वीके सिंह व नितिन गडकरी
योगी के कार्यक्रम के लिए होती तैयारियां
सीएम योगी व डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य।
हाईवे का शिलापट
