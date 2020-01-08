शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Lohri 2019: women are making designer dresses for lohri celebration

मलमल दे कुर्ते विच रंग जमेगा लोहड़ी दा....., जश्न के लिए खास तैयारियां कर रही कुड़ियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 06:12 PM IST
fashion dresses
1 of 5
fashion dresses - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोहड़ी की सतरंगी रौनकों पर इस बरस मलमल दा कुर्ता और कोटी का फैशन रंग जमाएगा। 13 जनवरी को लोहड़ी है और घरों में तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं। बुटीक्स और ड्रेस डिजायनर्स के यहां कपड़ों की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। डिजायनर लोहड़ी के ऑर्डर पूरा करने में व्यस्त हैं। आगे जानें आखिर इस बार लोहड़ी को खास बनाने के लिए कुड़िया कर रही हैं क्या तैयारियां: -
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
पौष पूर्णिमा पर जगन्नाथमंदिर में कराएं विष्णुसहस्त्रनाम का पाठ, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी : 10-जनवरी-2020
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
lohri 2019 auspicious time for lohri newly married couple lohri 2019 date
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

डॉ सुप्रिया सिंह,गोधूलि शर्मा व अनुराग पांडेय
Lucknow

निर्भया के गुनहगारों को फांसी: लखनऊ के युवा बोले- नजीर बनेगा फैसला, खौफजदा होंगे अपराधी

8 जनवरी 2020

Lawyer Shishir Tripathi murder in Lucknow.
Lucknow

लखनऊ के इतिहास में पहली बार कोर्टरूम लाया गया शव, कानून व्यवस्था पर उठे गंभीर सवाल, तस्वीरें

8 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
Dholpur fresh (Advertorial)

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
काले बादलों के बीच ताजमहल का दृश्य
Agra

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ ने बदला मौसम, ताजनगरी में बूंदाबांदी से सुबह की शुरुआत, सांस लेने लायक हुई हवा

8 जनवरी 2020

heavy snowfall of the season in Himachal, again orange alert issued for himachal
Bilaspur

हिमाचल ने ओढ़ी बर्फ की सफेद चादर, बर्फबारी पर यहां फोड़े पटाखे, फिर जारी हुआ ऑरेंज अलर्ट

8 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
ठंड के बीच बारिश ने बढ़ाई गलन
Kanpur

यूपी में भीषण ठंड, कई शहरों में बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, मौसम विभाग ने दी ये जानकारी

8 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया
Delhi NCR

तिहाड़ में 22 से पहले 9 जनवरी को भी दी जाएंगी चार फांसी, जानिए पूरा मामला

8 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

शहीद की पत्नी ने रास्ते को लेकर राज्यपाल से मुलाकात की
Agra

पुलवामा शहीद के स्मारक को नहीं मिला रास्ता, पत्नी ने राज्यपाल से लगाई गुहार

8 जनवरी 2020

court rejects 57 pleas in 68500 teachers recruitment.
Lucknow

68,500 शिक्षक भर्ती: कोर्ट ने खारिज की 57 याचिकाएं, परीक्षा के ठीक पहले बदला गया था कटऑफ

8 जनवरी 2020

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
Dholpur fresh (Advertorial)

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
विज्ञापन
चिड़ियाघर में व्हिशिलिंग डक की खूबसूरती लुभा रही
Kanpur

PHOTOS: हैरान कर देगा व्हिशिलिंग डक का ये अनोखा अंदाज, यकीनन ये बातें आप नहीं जानते होंगे

8 जनवरी 2020

फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

बेहमई कांड: 31 साल बाद हुई थी पहली गवाही, 38 साल 10 महीने बाद भी चार आरोपियों को नहीं पकड़ सकी पुलिस

8 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
जेएनयू वीसी
Delhi NCR

कौन हैं जेएनयू के कुलपति एम जगदीश कुमार, पूरे देश में हो रही पद से इस्तीफे की मांग

8 जनवरी 2020

lokmanya Tilak and katihar express will be running on changed route
Lucknow

बदले रूट से चलेंगी लोकमान्य तिलक समेत ये एक्सप्रेस, मेमू निरस्त

8 जनवरी 2020

पोस्टरों को हटाते एनडीएमसी कर्मचारी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: आचार संहिता लागू होने के बाद भी कई जगह चिपके हुए हैं पार्टियों के पोस्टर्स

8 जनवरी 2020

नए साल पर जश्न मनाते लोग।
Lucknow

लखनऊः नए साल के जश्न में सहेलियों ने डीजे की धुन पर किया धमाल, देखें- तस्वीरें

8 जनवरी 2020

gorakhpur mahotsav
Gorakhpur

‘हम गोरखपुर आ रहे हैं...’बॉलीवुड सितारों के वीडियो संदेश जारी, देखें कौन-क्या बोला?

8 जनवरी 2020

pawan gupta
Gorakhpur

मौत के फरमान पर मुहर लगते ही फफक पड़ा निर्भया का दोषी पवन, गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा

8 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
Gorakhpur

निर्भया को बचाने के लिए जान पर खेल गया था दोस्त, पिता ने बताया वारदात की रात का सच

8 जनवरी 2020

एक शराबी को थप्पड़ जड़ती निर्भया स्क्वायड की एक महिला पुलिसकर्मी
Gorakhpur

निर्भया के दोषियों की मौत पर मुहर, गोरखपुर की 4885 पीड़िताएं बोलीं-हमें इंसाफ कब?

8 जनवरी 2020

बारिश से बचने को मां के आंचल में छुपा बच्चा
Meerut

मेरठ सहित पश्चिमी यूपी के कई जिलों में तेज बारिश, शीतलहर का सितम जारी, किसानों की चिंता बढ़ी

8 जनवरी 2020

बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें
Jammu

आफत बना मौसम, तीसरे दिन भी जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे बंद, हजारों पर्यटक व वाहन फंसे, राहत कार्य जारी

8 जनवरी 2020

Ms Dhoni in mussoorie with sakshi and ziva fans disappointed
Dehradun

मसूरी में दोस्त की कोठी में रुके एमएस धोनी, लेकिन इस वहज से फैंस हुए मायूस

8 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया की मां
Delhi NCR

निर्भया की मां की साड़ी पकड़ फूट-फूटकर रोने लगी इस दोषी की मां, बोलीं- मेरे बेटे को...

8 जनवरी 2020

fashion dresses
fashion dresses - फोटो : अमर उजाला
fashion dresses
fashion dresses - फोटो : अमर उजाला
fashion dresses
fashion dresses - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ड्रेस
ड्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रिटेंड फ्लेयर प्लाजो के साथ स्ट्रेट कुर्ती व जयपुरी बंधेज गाउन
प्रिटेंड फ्लेयर प्लाजो के साथ स्ट्रेट कुर्ती व जयपुरी बंधेज गाउन - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

भारत बंद: बंगाल में भिड़े TMC और SFI के कार्यकर्ता

भारत बंद के दौरान पं. बंगाल के बर्धमान में TMC और SFI कार्यकर्ता आपस में भिड़ गए। दोनों के बीच जमकर मारपीट हुई।

8 जनवरी 2020

शिमला 1:37

भारत बंद: शिमला में बर्फबारी के बीच विरोध प्रदर्शन

8 जनवरी 2020

अशोक चव्हाण 1:02

महाराष्ट्र के पीडब्ल्यूडी मंत्री अशोक चव्हाण ने भारत बंद को लेकर सरकार पर बोला हल्ला

8 जनवरी 2020

विराट कोहली 2:25

विराट कोहली बने टी-20 में सबसे तेज 1 हजार रन बनाने वाले कप्तान

8 जनवरी 2020

ईरान हमला 1:39

ईरान का दावा- 80 अमेरिकी सैनिकों को मारा, ट्रंप बोले, ‘ऑल इज वेल’

8 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited