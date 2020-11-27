शहर चुनें
Kishan Andolan Today in Meerut News: Many grooms got stuck in jam in Baghpat and there is help from BKU workers

Farmers Protest: जाम में फंसे रहे दूल्हे, हाथ जोड़कर बोले- रास्ता दे दो, नहीं तो निकल जाएगा शुभ मुहूर्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत, Updated Fri, 27 Nov 2020 08:05 PM IST
भाकियू कार्यकर्ताओं से हाथ जोड़ते बराती
1 of 5
भाकियू कार्यकर्ताओं से हाथ जोड़ते बराती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत के निवाड़ा पुल पर शुक्रवार को भाकियू के जाम में बरातियों के वाहन भी फंस गए। दूल्हा-दुल्हन को लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ा। कार्यकर्ताओं से दूल्हे और उनके परिवारों ने विनती तक की। लेकिन वे कई घंटों तक जाम ही फंसे रहें। आगे देखिए तस्वीरें-
city & states meerut bhakiyu farmers protest farmer's drive punjab farmers movement up new west up news latest news meerut news baghpat news

भाकियू कार्यकर्ताओं से हाथ जोड़ते बराती
भाकियू कार्यकर्ताओं से हाथ जोड़ते बराती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जाम में फंसे लोग
जाम में फंसे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दूल्हे को रोका
दूल्हे को रोका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दूल्हे को जबरन ले जाते
दूल्हे को जबरन ले जाते - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दूल्हों को ले जाते
दूल्हों को ले जाते - फोटो : अमर उजाला
