Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   kisan curfew: farmers chakka jam and protest in west up against opposition of agriculture bill

किसान कर्फ्यू: हाईवे-एक्सप्रेस-वे सब जाम, हर तरफ फंसे वाहन, तस्वीरों में देखें पश्चिमी यूपी का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Fri, 25 Sep 2020 01:17 PM IST
कृषि विधेयकों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
कृषि विधेयकों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पारित कृषि विधेयकों का आज जमकर विरोध किया जा रहा है। पश्चिमी यूपी के छह जिलों में किसानों ने हाईवे और एक्सप्रेस-वे जाम कर दिए हैं। हर तरफ वाहन फंसे हुए हैं। आगे तस्वीरों में देखिए पश्चिमी यूपी के सभी जिलों का हाल-
कृषि विधेयकों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
कृषि विधेयकों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ हाईवे किया जाम
मेरठ हाईवे किया जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने पर बैठे किसान
धरने पर बैठे किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर में हाईवे पर चलता धरना-प्रदर्शन
सहारनपुर में हाईवे पर चलता धरना-प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में वाहनों को रोकती पुलिस
शामली में वाहनों को रोकती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर में हाईवे पर किसानों का प्रदर्शन
बिजनौर में हाईवे पर किसानों का प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत में हाईवे किया जाम
बागपत में हाईवे किया जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
