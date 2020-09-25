किसान कर्फ्यू: हाईवे-एक्सप्रेस-वे सब जाम, हर तरफ फंसे वाहन, तस्वीरों में देखें पश्चिमी यूपी का हाल

{"_id":"5f6d09715c9cb93f8461d0a2","slug":"kisan-curfew-farmers-chakka-jam-and-protest-in-west-up-against-opposition-of-agriculture-bill","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942: \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947-\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0939\u0930 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कृषि विधेयकों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ हाईवे किया जाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने पर बैठे किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर में हाईवे पर चलता धरना-प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में वाहनों को रोकती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर में हाईवे पर किसानों का प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत में हाईवे किया जाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला