शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   kashmiri students arrested in up Saharanpur belong to jaish terrorist organisation

देखिए कौन है जैश के पकड़े गए दोनों आतंकी, देश में रहते पर मुल्क पाकिस्तान को कहते

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 02:59 PM IST
kashmiri students arrested in up Saharanpur belong to jaish terrorist organisation
1 of 9
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद उत्तर प्रदेश एटीएस ने सहारनपुर जिले में बड़ी कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया है। एटीएस की टीम ने जैश के दो आतंकियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। दोनों जैश-ए-मोहम्मद आतंकी संगठन से जुड़े हुए हैं और यह दोनों कश्मीर के रहने वाले हैं। इनके पास से हथियार और कारतूस बरामद हुए हैं। दोनो 30 से 32 साल के हैं। शाहनवाज जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के इशारे पर आतंकियों का वेस्ट यूपी के जिलों में  बड़ा नेटवर्क फैलाने के लिए आया था। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
aish e mohammed pulwama attack terrorist arrested in up jaish e mohammad terrorist in up
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

आतंकी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

देवबंद में रहकर जैश आतंकियों की बड़ी साजिश, तस्वीरों में देखें कहां रहते थे शाहनवाज-आकिब

22 फरवरी 2019

जगतगुरु हंसदेवाचार्य जी
Kanpur

महंत जगतगुरु हंसदेवाचार्य जी की फॉर्च्यूनर कार ट्रक में जा भिड़ी, अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

22 फरवरी 2019

सुख-समृद्धि और सौभाग्य के लिए महाशिवरात्रि पर करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

सुख-समृद्धि और सौभाग्य के लिए महाशिवरात्रि पर करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
Sp bsp alliance share seat in purvanchal
Varanasi

सपा-बसपा ने बिछाई चुनावी बिसात, यहां से मुलायम की बहू और मुख्तार के भाई ठोंकेगे ताल!

22 फरवरी 2019

पानी की आपूर्ति
Chandigarh

भारत का एक लाख क्यूसिक पानी रोजाना जाता पाकिस्तान, पर सरकार रोकने में असमर्थ, ये रही वजह

22 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
प्रैक्टिस करते मार्शल आर्ट के खिलाड़ी
Agra

बड़े होकर आतंकियों का खात्मा करने के लिए मजबूत हो रहे बच्चे, 'हाफिज सईद' पर बरसा रहे लात-घूंसे

22 फरवरी 2019

landslide and avalanche occurred in himachal after heavy rainfall
Shimla

हिमाचल में बारिश और बर्फबारी का कहर, 500 सड़कें बंद, हिमखंड गिरने की चेतावनी

22 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

job
Chandigarh

देश में बेरोजगारी का आलम देखिए, अकेले इस राज्य में 6 लाख को चाहिए नौकरी...पर कैसे मिलेगी

22 फरवरी 2019

Number of Himachal soldiers buried in avalanche reached four in kinnaur
Shimla

हिमखंड में दबे हिमाचल के जवानों की संख्या चार पहुंची, सलामती की दुआएं मांग रहे परिजन

22 फरवरी 2019

सुख-समृद्धि और सौभाग्य के लिए महाशिवरात्रि पर करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

सुख-समृद्धि और सौभाग्य के लिए महाशिवरात्रि पर करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
groom
Varanasi

बरात निकलने से पहले दूल्हा हुआ लापता, एक दिन पहले घरवालों को फोन कर कहा...

22 फरवरी 2019

दलेर मेहंदी
Chandigarh

भारतीय सेना के जवानों के लिए दलेर मेहंदी का बड़ा एलान, पर एक बात के पक्ष में नहीं, कहते हैं...

22 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
सीआरपीएफ कांस्टेबल सुरिंदर यादव
Jammu

#Pulwama: आत्मघाती हमले में बचे कांस्टेबल सुरिंदर यादव ने सुनाई आपबीती, ऐसे मिली उसे दूसरी जिंदगी

22 फरवरी 2019

martyr ajay kumar
Meerut

ऐ मेरे प्यारे वतन... तुझ पर मेरठ की माताओं के 100 लाल हुए कुर्बान, ये थे 4 बड़े युद्ध

22 फरवरी 2019

युवती की बुजुर्ग से शादी
Chandigarh

Pics: 65 साल के बुजुर्ग से शादी को क्यों तैयार हुई 23 वर्षीय युवती, चौंक जाएंगे वजह जानकर

21 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

तपन बढ़ी, मौसम विज्ञानी बोले- आने वाले दिनों में पारा 30 डिग्री से अधिक होने के आसार

22 फरवरी 2019

rates of vegetables in lucknow
Lucknow

सहालग के चलते बढ़े सब्जियों के दाम, पनीर के भाव बिका परवल

22 फरवरी 2019

heavy rainfall recorded in himachal and flood kullu
Shimla

हिमाचल में मूसलाधार बारिश ने मचाया कहर, देखिए तबाही की 12 तस्वीरें

22 फरवरी 2019

dinesh sharma
Delhi NCR

पहले बरात घरों में होती थीं बोर्ड परीक्षाएं, डंडा लेकर दौड़ाते थे मास्टर, अब आया बदलावः दिनेश शर्मा

22 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti dhaundiyal, nikita dhaundiyal
Dehradun

पुलवामा एनकांउटर: शहीद मेजर की छोटी सी लव स्टोरी ने दुनिया को किया भावुक, पढ़कर भीग जाएंगी आंखें

21 फरवरी 2019

साहिल गांधी का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

Pics: 5 साल के बेटे ने साहिल गांधी को दी मुखाग्नि, दिलेर मां ने ऐसे विदा किया, जज्बे को सलाम

21 फरवरी 2019

थाका बेलकर
Jammu

पुलवामा हमले में जिंदा लौटा ये जवान, बताया एक मैसेज ने कैसे बचाई उसकी जान

21 फरवरी 2019

modi in kumbh
Prayagraj

Kumbh 2019: संगम पर पीएम के स्नान के लिए रैंप-पंडाल का हो रहा निर्माण, मंत्रिमंडल संग लगाएंगे डुबकी

22 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

जैश की धमकी, मोदी की रैली में 2 किलो आरडीएक्स से उड़ाना है मंच

21 फरवरी 2019

जानकारी देते हुए डीजीपी
आतंकी
पकड़े गए आतंकवादी
आतंकी गिरफ्तार
आतंकी गिरफ्तार
डीजीप उत्तर प्रदेश
आतंकी गिरफ्तार
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में जानकारी देते डीजीपी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.