देखिए कौन है जैश के पकड़े गए दोनों आतंकी, देश में रहते पर मुल्क पाकिस्तान को कहते
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 02:59 PM IST
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद उत्तर प्रदेश एटीएस ने सहारनपुर जिले में बड़ी कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया है। एटीएस की टीम ने जैश के दो आतंकियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। दोनों जैश-ए-मोहम्मद आतंकी संगठन से जुड़े हुए हैं और यह दोनों कश्मीर के रहने वाले हैं। इनके पास से हथियार और कारतूस बरामद हुए हैं। दोनो 30 से 32 साल के हैं। शाहनवाज जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के इशारे पर आतंकियों का वेस्ट यूपी के जिलों में बड़ा नेटवर्क फैलाने के लिए आया था।
