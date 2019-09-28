शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   illegal weapons are being supplied by Rashid from hapur, business spread in nine cities

मुंगेर के कारीगर से सीखा हथियार बनाना, हापुड़ का राशिद करता है सप्लाई, नौ जिलों में फैला कारोबार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sat, 28 Sep 2019 01:40 PM IST
अवैध हथियार
1 of 6
अवैध हथियार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ में अवैध हथियार बनाने की एक बड़ी फैक्टरी का भंडाफोड़ करते हुए क्राइम ब्रांच ने शुक्रवार को चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस पूछताछ में आरोपियों अवैध हथियार बनाने से लेकर उनकी सप्लाई तक कई बड़े राज खोल हैं।

वहीं जांच में यह भी खुलासा हुआ कि मेरठ के जिस घर में यह अवैध तमंचा फैक्टरी चल रही थी उसका सूत्रधार हापुड़ का रहने वाला राशिद नाम का शख्स है। पुलिस अब इस शख्स की धरपकड़ में जुट गई है। 

 
up police meerut police crime news exclusive isis news किठौर
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

अवैध हथियार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तमंचा
तमंचा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तमंचा
तमंचा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तमंचा
तमंचा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी अजय साहनी
एसएसपी अजय साहनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
