अस्थाई जेल से ऐसे फरार हुए थे बंदी, जिले में मच गया था हड़कंप, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर, Updated Thu, 03 Sep 2020 07:14 PM IST
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बिजनौर जनपद में गुरुवार को अस्थाई जेल से चार बंदी हो गए। इससे अधिकारियों में हड़कंप मच गया। पुलिस ने किसी तरह दो बंदियों को तो दबोच लिया है, लेकिन अभी दो बंदी फरार हैं। जिन पर 25-25 हजार का इनाम घोषित किया गया है। आगे देखिए तस्वीरें- 
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी अस्थाई जेल से फरार हुए आरोपी
इसी अस्थाई जेल से फरार हुए आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मामले की जानकारी लेते अधिकारी
मामले की जानकारी लेते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्थाई जेल से बंदी फरार
अस्थाई जेल से बंदी फरार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसपी डॉ. धर्मवीर सिंह
एसपी डॉ. धर्मवीर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
