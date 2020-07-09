शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   double suicide case in Muzaffarnagar, police start investigation

दो सहेलियों की आत्महत्या बनी रहस्य, टैक्सी लेकर चार दिन तक साथ घूमीं, घर लौटकर एक साथ दे दी जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरनगर, Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 12:47 AM IST
suicide news
1 of 4
suicide news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुजफ्फरनगर के तितावी थानाक्षेत्र में गांव लड़वा में बुधवार शाम आत्महत्या करने वाली दोनों सहेलियों के परिजन घटना और उसकी वजह को लेकर चुप्पी साधे हुए हैं। पुलिस इनके बीच समलैंगिक संबंध होने की संभावना पर भी जांच कर रही है। 

एसओ तितावी का कहना है कि  मवाना के गांव झिंझाड़ निवासी जूली शुरू से ही लड़कों के कपड़े पहनकर रहती है। लड़कों की ही भांति वह टैक्सी चलाती है और जेंट्स गारमेंट पहनकर फोटो भी खिंचाती है।
 
up news latestnews city news meerut news muzaffarnagar district two girls committed suicide

