{"_id":"5a450d2e4f1c1b5c0c8b5867","slug":"double-murder-in-meerut-ssp-manjil-saini-in-action-see-pictures-of-the-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u092c\u0932 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 SSP \u092e\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मेरठ में डबल मर्डर, एक्शन में SSP मंजिल सैनी, देखिए घायलों की तस्वीरें
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ मेरठ, Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 09:02 PM IST
मेरठ में अगवानपुर गांव के जंगल में बृहस्पतिवार को दो पक्षों में खूनी संघर्ष हो गया। इस दौरान जमकर फायरिंग हुई, जिसमें दो लोगों की गोली लगने से मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि चार लोग गोली लगने से व दो लोग सिर में डंडा लगने से घायल हो गए। इसकी सूचना पर पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप मच गया। डबल मर्डर की जानकारी मिलते ही एसएसपी मंजिल सैनी एक्शन में आ गई। एसएसपी ने खुद गांव में पहुंचकर मामले की जानकारी ली और अधिकारियों को कार्रवाई के सख्त निर्देश दिए।
