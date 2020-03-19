कोरोनावायरस का खौफ: घरों में कैद हुए लोग, मेरठ में सड़कों-बाजारों से नदारद हुई भीड़, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e736f258ebc3e72af614daa","slug":"coronavirus-fear-people-lock-down-in-their-houses-in-meerut-no-crowd-on-the-streets-and-markets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b: \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
coronavirus meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e736f258ebc3e72af614daa","slug":"coronavirus-fear-people-lock-down-in-their-houses-in-meerut-no-crowd-on-the-streets-and-markets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b: \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
coronavirus meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e736f258ebc3e72af614daa","slug":"coronavirus-fear-people-lock-down-in-their-houses-in-meerut-no-crowd-on-the-streets-and-markets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b: \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
coronavirus meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e736f258ebc3e72af614daa","slug":"coronavirus-fear-people-lock-down-in-their-houses-in-meerut-no-crowd-on-the-streets-and-markets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b: \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
coronavirus meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e736f258ebc3e72af614daa","slug":"coronavirus-fear-people-lock-down-in-their-houses-in-meerut-no-crowd-on-the-streets-and-markets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b: \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
coronavirus meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e736f258ebc3e72af614daa","slug":"coronavirus-fear-people-lock-down-in-their-houses-in-meerut-no-crowd-on-the-streets-and-markets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b: \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
coronavirus meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e736f258ebc3e72af614daa","slug":"coronavirus-fear-people-lock-down-in-their-houses-in-meerut-no-crowd-on-the-streets-and-markets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b: \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
coronavirus meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e736f258ebc3e72af614daa","slug":"coronavirus-fear-people-lock-down-in-their-houses-in-meerut-no-crowd-on-the-streets-and-markets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b: \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
coronavirus meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला