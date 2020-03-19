शहर चुनें

कोरोनावायरस का खौफ: घरों में कैद हुए लोग, मेरठ में सड़कों-बाजारों से नदारद हुई भीड़, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 19 Mar 2020 06:46 PM IST
coronavirus meerut
1 of 8
coronavirus meerut - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस का प्रकोप अब सड़को, बाजारों और व्यापार पर भी साफ दिखाई देने लगा है। मेरठ में आम दिनों में जहां सड़कों पर जाम की स्थिति रहती है वहीं इन दिनों कारोनावायरस के खौफ से लोग खुद को घर में कैद करने लगे हैं। यही नहीं बाजार और मॉल्स में जहां खूब भीड़ रहती हैं वहां भी सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। हम आपको दिखा रहे हैं कुछ ऐसी ही तस्वीरे जो शहर भर में कोरोना की दहशत को बयां कर रही हैं: -
