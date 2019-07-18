शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Brothel racket is running in rich areas of Meerut city

मेरठः पॉश इलाकों की कई कोठियों में चलते हैं सेक्स रैकेट, होटल में डेढ़ साल से हो रहा था देह व्यापार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 18 Jul 2019 06:58 PM IST
गिरफ्तार आरोपी
1 of 6
गिरफ्तार आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ के शास्त्रीनगर सेंट्रल मार्केट व्यापार संघ के पूर्व महामंत्री विनोद अरोड़ा के साहिल होटल में बुधवार को सेक्स रैकेट का खुलासा हुआ। सीओ कैंट/एएचटीयू संजीव देशवाल ने छापा मारकर होटल के दो संचालकों, चार ग्राहकों और दो युवतियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

रेडलाइट एरिया में कोठे बंद होने के बाद सेक्स वर्कर शहर के पॉश इलाकों में फैल गई हैं। शहर के कई होटलों व कोठियों में सेक्स रैकेट चल रहे हैं। अमर उजाला ने भी एक होटल में ऑनलाइन सेक्स रैकेट चलने की खबर प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित की थी-
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
crime news brothel racket red light area यूपी न्यूज prostitution countries
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी में 'अभिरुचि' से निखारी जाती है छात्रों की प्रतिभा
Invertis university

इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी में 'अभिरुचि' से निखारी जाती है छात्रों की प्रतिभा
आग में झुलसा व्यापारी
Meerut

थाने में आत्मदाह की कोशिश: सामने आईं हादसे की खौफनाक तस्वीरें, मजबूत दिल वाले ही देखें  

18 जुलाई 2019

हादसे में घायल युवक
Meerut

तस्वीरें: बिना हेलमेट सड़क पर फर्राटे भरने निकले थे 4 दोस्त, दर्दनाक मौत, बाइक के उड़े परखच्चे

18 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसे भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रूपये में
Astrology

समस्या कैसे भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रूपये में
apply for job of anganwadi karyakarta and anganwadi sahayika
Shimla

आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता-सहायिका के पदों के लिए करें आवदेन, इस दिन होंगे इंटरव्यू

18 जुलाई 2019

Governor Acharya Devvrat given farewell party in Raj Bhavan Shimla Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: भावुक हुए राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत, राजभवन में दी गई भावभीनी विदाई

18 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

srikhand mahadev yatra 2019 Devotees not allowed beyond parvati baag by himachal govt
Shimla

इस साल नहीं हो सकेंगे श्रीखंड महादेव के दर्शन, प्रशासन ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, जानिए वजह

18 जुलाई 2019

dtc bus dance
Delhi NCR

डीटीसी में 'तेरा आंख्या का यो काजल' पर डांस करते हुए लड़की का वीडियो वायरल, ड्राइवर निलंबित

18 जुलाई 2019

इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी में 'अभिरुचि' से निखारी जाती है छात्रों की प्रतिभा
Invertis university

इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी में 'अभिरुचि' से निखारी जाती है छात्रों की प्रतिभा
विज्ञापन
शिव पूजा
Dehradun

सावन 2019: दूसरे और तीसरे सोमवार को बन रहा दुर्लभ संयोग, ऐसा करने से दूर होंगे सारे कष्ट

18 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

साक्षी-अजितेश प्रेम विवाह मामले में एक और नया खुलासा, अब इस भाजपा विधायक का नाम जुड़ा

18 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसे भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रूपये में
Astrology

समस्या कैसे भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रूपये में
BJP expelled MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion for 6 years
Dehradun

बर्खास्त प्रणव चैंपियन का न भूलने वाला किस्सा, मंत्री के भोज में फायरिंग करने पर नेता को लगी थी गोली

18 जुलाई 2019

नथुआपुर गौशाला
Lucknow

बहराइच : नथुआपुर गौशाला में प्रतिदिन मर रहे दो मवेशी, शवों को नाले में बहा रहे कर्मचारी

18 जुलाई 2019

बौने पौधों का संसार
Dehradun

यहां बसा है बौने पौधों का संसार, जुरासिक युग की प्रजाति भी शामिल, तस्वीरों में देखिए ये अनोखा बाग

18 जुलाई 2019

रोहित शुक्ला और अपूर्वा शुक्ला
Delhi NCR

एनडी तिवारी के बेटे रोहित की हत्या मामले में चार्जशीट दायर, पत्नी अपूर्वा को बनाया गया आरोपी

18 जुलाई 2019

अमन की मां और बहन (फाइल)
Agra

चीन से 16 दिन बाद आया बेटे का शव, सरकार से खफा पिता बोले- ऐसा किसी के भी साथ न हो

18 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

जुलाई में हुई सामान्य से अधिक बारिश, मौसम विज्ञानी बोले-तीन चार दिन बाद फिर झमाझम के आसार

18 जुलाई 2019

daksh mandir
Dehradun

सावन 2019: इस एक महीने अपनी ससुराल से ही सृष्टि चलाते हैं भगवान शिव, जानिए रोचक कहानी

18 जुलाई 2019

सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
Kanpur

हर्षिता की मौत का मामला: सबूत मिटाने व आरोपियों का साथ देने के आरोप में सीओ कर्नलगंज से छिनी जांच

18 जुलाई 2019

श्वान प्रतियोगिता
Lucknow

श्वानों ने किया जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन, अनुशासन से बनाया सबको दीवाना, देखें- तस्वीरें

18 जुलाई 2019

big decisions himachal cabinet meeting held in shimla on 16 july
Shimla

जयराम कैबिनेट ने हजारों कर्मचारियों को दिया तोहफा, जानिए 20 बड़े फैसले

16 जुलाई 2019

इसी वैन में सवार थे सारे कैदी
Moradabad

यूपीः चंदौसी में सरेआम हुई वारदात, दो सिपाहियों की हत्या कर तीन कैदी फरार

17 जुलाई 2019

Sakshi and ajitesh love marriage BJP MLA rajesh mishra Threatens To Kill revealing in viral audio
Delhi NCR

साक्षी मिश्रा के विधायक पिता को हत्या की धमकी, वायरल हुए पांच मिनट के आडियो में चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

17 जुलाई 2019

गिरफ्तार आरोपी
गिरफ्तार आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़
सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरफ्तार महिला
गिरफ्तार महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोठे के भीतर रखा सामान
कोठे के भीतर रखा सामान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पहले भी पकड़ा जा चुका है देहव्यापार
पहले भी पकड़ा जा चुका है देहव्यापार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोठों को सील कराते अधिकारी
कोठों को सील कराते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मुर्दों से पैसा वसूलेगा पाकिस्तान, महंगा पड़ेगा मरना

पाकिस्तान सरकार जिंदा लोगों से टैक्स वसूल ही रही है, अब उसने मुर्दों से भी पैसे वसूलने का मन बना लिया है। सरकार ने लाहौर में मुर्दों को दफन करने के लिए बनने वाली नई कब्रों पर 1 हजार से 1500 पाकिस्तानी रुपये वसूलने का प्रस्ताव दिया है।

18 जुलाई 2019

टिकटॉक 2:04

TikTok और Helo ऐप को सरकार ने भेजा नोटिस

18 जुलाई 2019

प्रदर्शन 1:39

पटना में शिक्षकों का उग्र प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने बरसाईं लाठियां

18 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:34

राज से उठ गया पर्दा, इस तरह बना था पृ्थ्वी का चांद

18 जुलाई 2019

उत्तरप्रदेश 3:09

यूपी में बढ़ते अपराध पर बोले डीजीपी ओपी सिंह, कहा- चल रही है घर-घर की तलाशी

18 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited