Amar Ujala Special Report: Many criminals are active in jail in western UP including Sunil Rathi and Bhupendra Bafar

जेल में सक्रिय हैं ये शातिर बदमाश, अब सामने आई ये बड़ी बात, पश्चिमी यूपी में कैसे थमेंगी वारदात

गजेंद्र चौधरी, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sat, 31 Oct 2020 12:34 PM IST
शातिर बदमाश
1 of 6
शातिर बदमाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पश्चिमी यूपी में सुशील मूंछ और बदन सिंह बद्दो को छोड़कर अधिकांश शातिर अपराधी जेल में सक्रिय हैं और अपने गुर्गों से वारदात करा रहे हैं। जरायम की दुनिया में उनके गुर्गे ही अपने आकाओं का खर्च उठा रहे हैं।
शातिर बदमाश
शातिर बदमाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुख्यात सुनील राठी
कुख्यात सुनील राठी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुख्यात रोहित को संरक्षण देने वाला भूपेंद्र बाफर
कुख्यात रोहित को संरक्षण देने वाला भूपेंद्र बाफर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुख्यात सुशील मूंछ
कुख्यात सुशील मूंछ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Baghpat district prison, Baghpat jila jail, बागपत जेल
Baghpat district prison, Baghpat jila jail, बागपत जेल - फोटो : amar ujala
एडीजी राजीव सभरवाल ने पुलिस अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए
एडीजी राजीव सभरवाल ने पुलिस अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
