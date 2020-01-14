श्रद्धांजलि देने का अनूठा अंदाज: बिना हेलमेट जान गंवाने वाले युवक के मित्रों ने बांटे हेलमेट

{"_id":"5e1d6fd38ebc3e87fb45a92d","slug":"youth-died-in-road-accident-friends-distributed-helmet-in-first-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दोस्त की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर बांटे हेलमेट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1d6fd38ebc3e87fb45a92d","slug":"youth-died-in-road-accident-friends-distributed-helmet-in-first-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दोस्त की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर बांटे हेलमेट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1d6fd38ebc3e87fb45a92d","slug":"youth-died-in-road-accident-friends-distributed-helmet-in-first-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दोस्त की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर बांटे हेलमेट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1d6fd38ebc3e87fb45a92d","slug":"youth-died-in-road-accident-friends-distributed-helmet-in-first-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दोस्त की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर बांटे हेलमेट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1d6fd38ebc3e87fb45a92d","slug":"youth-died-in-road-accident-friends-distributed-helmet-in-first-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दोस्त की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर बांटे हेलमेट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला