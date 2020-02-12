शहर चुनें

कानपुर: उलमा ने समझाया तब महिलाओं ने छोड़ी सड़क, धरने के लिए महिलाएं फिर पहुंचीं मोहम्मद अली पार्क

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 09:35 PM IST
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में मस्जिदों के पेश इमामों और क्षेत्रीय लोगों की बड़ी मशक्कत के बाद सीएए के खिलाफ चमनगंज में सड़क जामकर धरना दे रहीं महिलाएं मोहम्मद अली पार्क गईं। उलमा ने सड़क जाम कर किसी को तकलीफ पहुंचाने को शरीअत और इंसानियत के खिलाफ बताया। क्षेत्रीय लोगों ने भी  नाराजगी जाहिर की।
citizenship amendment act national register of citizens national register of population
