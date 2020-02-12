कानपुर: उलमा ने समझाया तब महिलाओं ने छोड़ी सड़क, धरने के लिए महिलाएं फिर पहुंचीं मोहम्मद अली पार्क

{"_id":"5e441e998ebc3ee5d0607d34","slug":"women-again-reached-mohammad-ali-park-to-protest-against-caa-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u0909\u0932\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092c \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915, \u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0926 \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e441e998ebc3ee5d0607d34","slug":"women-again-reached-mohammad-ali-park-to-protest-against-caa-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u0909\u0932\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092c \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915, \u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0926 \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e441e998ebc3ee5d0607d34","slug":"women-again-reached-mohammad-ali-park-to-protest-against-caa-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u0909\u0932\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092c \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915, \u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0926 \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में सीएए का विरोध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e441e998ebc3ee5d0607d34","slug":"women-again-reached-mohammad-ali-park-to-protest-against-caa-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u0909\u0932\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092c \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915, \u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0926 \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में सीएए का विरोध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e441e998ebc3ee5d0607d34","slug":"women-again-reached-mohammad-ali-park-to-protest-against-caa-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u0909\u0932\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092c \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915, \u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0926 \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में सीएए का विरोध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला