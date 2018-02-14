बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाइक से लाया, सिर में तीन गोलियां दाग दीं,फिर पेट्रोल डालकर जला दिया..."किसान की आंखों देखी"
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 03:02 PM IST
यूपी के इटावा जिले एक महिला की हत्या से सनसनी फैल गई। हत्यारे ने क्रूरता की सभी हदें पार कर दीं। हाथापाई के बाद उसने महिला के सिर में तीन गोलियां मारी। इस घटना के प्रत्यक्षदर्शी एक किसान ने पुलिस को घटना का आंखोदेखा हाल बताया। घटना स्थल पर पड़े महिला के जेवर उसके साथ हुई क्रूरता को बयां कर रहे थे।
