लॉकडाउन में शादी बैंडबाजा न बराती: वर-वधू ने हाथों को सैनिटाइज कर मास्क पहना फिर हुई जयमाल की रस्म

{"_id":"5ea58c06cfb003502c1807ad","slug":"wedding-in-lockdown-without-band-baja-and-barati","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0928 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0940: \u0935\u0930-\u0935\u0927\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0907\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091c\u092f\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दूल्हा दुल्हन
मास्क पहन कर हुई जयमाल की रस्म
लॉकडाउन में लिए सात फेरे
शादी में सिर्फ कुछ ही लोग हुए शामिल
पंडित जी ने भी सैनिटाइज किए हाथ
