Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   weather report today, weather department prediction, rain news, rain in cities of UP

यूपी के कई शहरों में 48 घंटे में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी, बिजली गिरने की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 03:33 PM IST
यूपी का मौसम
1 of 7
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में कानपुर समेत आसपास के शहरों में मौसम सुहाना बना हुआ है। रविवार को सुबह हल्की बारिश के बाद दिन भर भारी उमस रही और देर शाम जमकर बारिश हुई। 33 से 40 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चली और 25 मिलीमीटर बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई।
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
यूपी में मौसम का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
यूपी में मौसम का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंधी में पेड़ गिरा
आंधी में पेड़ गिरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
