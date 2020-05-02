6 मई तक यूपी के कई शहरों में भारी बारिश और आंधी की चेतावनी, मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट

{"_id":"5ead49eb8ebc3ee53241fc5e","slug":"weather-report-today-weather-department-prediction-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-rain-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092e\u0908 \u0924\u0915 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ead49eb8ebc3ee53241fc5e","slug":"weather-report-today-weather-department-prediction-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-rain-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092e\u0908 \u0924\u0915 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ead49eb8ebc3ee53241fc5e","slug":"weather-report-today-weather-department-prediction-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-rain-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092e\u0908 \u0924\u0915 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ead49eb8ebc3ee53241fc5e","slug":"weather-report-today-weather-department-prediction-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-rain-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092e\u0908 \u0924\u0915 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ead49eb8ebc3ee53241fc5e","slug":"weather-report-today-weather-department-prediction-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-rain-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u092e\u0908 \u0924\u0915 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला