यूपी के कई शहरों में अचानक बदला मौसम, दिन में छाया अंधेरा, आंधी-बारिश, बिजली गिरने से दो की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 10 May 2020 05:04 PM IST
यूपी का मौसम
1 of 5
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मई महीने के 10 दिन बीतने के बावजूद यूपी में भीषण गर्मी का दौर अभी दूर है। रविवार को यूपी के कानपुर समेत हरदोई, फर्रुखाबाद, कानपुर देहात, हमीरपुर, चित्रकूट, औरैया आदि शहरों में दोपहर बाद अचानक मौसम बिगड़ गया। दिन में अचानक अंधेरा छा गया। कई जिलों में आंधी-बारिश शुरू हो गई।
  




 
weather report kanpur rain in up rain in kanpur weather department prediction

यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
