Weather Update: बंगाल की खाड़ी से उठने वाली हवाओं से बदलेगा मौसम, यूपी के इन इलाकों में बारिश की चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 18 Sep 2020 11:55 PM IST
यूपी के कई शहरों में बारिश के आसार
यूपी के कई शहरों में बारिश के आसार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर सहित आसपास के 13 जिलों में अभी 22 सितंबर तक उमस और गर्मी का प्रकोप जारी रहेगा। भारतीय मौसम विभाग के अनुसार बंगाल की खाड़ी में 20 सितंबर को एक प्रभावी निम्न दबाव का क्षेत्र म्यांमार की तरफ से आने वाला है। बंगाल की खाड़ी में सितंबर महीने का यह पहला डिप्रेशन भी हो सकता है।
 
