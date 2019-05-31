सीओ के फोन से वायरल हुआ भड़काऊ वीडियो, भगवाधारी युवक चप्पल से पिटाई कर 'जयश्रीराम' बुलवाते नजर आया

{"_id":"5cf16af1bdec220785347a53","slug":"violent-incandescent-video-from-the-phone-of-up-police-officer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e\u090a \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930 '\u091c\u092f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e' \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चप्पल से पिटाई करता युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिटाई कर जबरन जयश्री राम के नारे लगवाए गए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चप्पल से एक के बाद एक कई बार मारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जबरन जयश्रीराम के नारे लगवाए गए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चप्पल से पिटाई करता भगवाधारी युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शॉल ओढ़ कर कोई बैठा है जिसे चप्पल से युवक पीट रहा है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला