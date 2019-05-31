शहर चुनें

सीओ के फोन से वायरल हुआ भड़काऊ वीडियो, भगवाधारी युवक चप्पल से पिटाई कर 'जयश्रीराम' बुलवाते नजर आया

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर, Updated Sat, 01 Jun 2019 03:38 AM IST
चप्पल से पिटाई करता युवक
चप्पल से पिटाई करता युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर में हिंदू संगठन के कई युवकों का अकेले युवक को पीटने का एक वीडियो एएसपी/सीओ श्रीपाल यादव के सीयूूजी नंबर से शुक्रवार को व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप में वायरल हो गया। सीओ के नंबर से ऐसा वीडियो वायरल होने से मामले ने तूल पकड़ लिया।

 
चप्पल से पिटाई करता युवक
चप्पल से पिटाई करता युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिटाई कर जबरन जयश्री राम के नारे लगवाए गए
पिटाई कर जबरन जयश्री राम के नारे लगवाए गए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चप्पल से एक के बाद एक कई बार मारा
चप्पल से एक के बाद एक कई बार मारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जबरन जयश्रीराम के नारे लगवाए गए
जबरन जयश्रीराम के नारे लगवाए गए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चप्पल से पिटाई करता भगवाधारी युवक
चप्पल से पिटाई करता भगवाधारी युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शॉल ओढ़ कर कोई बैठा है जिसे चप्पल से युवक पीट रहा है
शॉल ओढ़ कर कोई बैठा है जिसे चप्पल से युवक पीट रहा है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
