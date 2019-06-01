शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   weather latest news, weather department warns in summer season

गर्मी का कहर: इंसान से लेकर जानवर तक सभी परेशान, बेजुबानों के बेहाली की ऐसी तस्वीरें देखी ही न होगी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 01 Jun 2019 12:43 PM IST
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान
1 of 6
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान - फोटो : ओपी वाधवानी, अमर उजाला
यूपी के कई शहरों में तापमान 40 डिग्री पार पहुंच गया है। ऐसे में गर्मी से बचाव के साभी इंतजाम नाकाफी साबित हो रहे हैं। चिलचिलाती गर्मी इंसान ही नहीं बेजुबानों पर भी कहर बरपा रही है। हर ओर लोग गर्मी से बेहाल हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
latest news weather latest news weather news summer season meteorological department warns weather department warns weather department up news मौसम विभाग मौसम की जानकारी मौसम की जानकारी उत्तर प्रदेश मौसम का हाल मौसम
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद वारदात
Delhi NCR

ज्योति नगर डबल मर्डर केस: सामने आया रोंगटे खड़े करने वाला सच, वीडियो बनाते रहे लोग, नहीं की मदद

1 जून 2019

मोहित (फाइल फोटो) अस्पताल में भर्ती सुजीत ने भी तोड़ा दम
Lucknow

लखनऊः नहीं थम रहा सांडों का आतंक, ली छात्र समेत दो की जान, सात दिन बाद था बर्थडे

1 जून 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
यह दृश्य सोनीपत के गांव रामगढ़ का है
Chandigarh

Pics: बूंद-बूंद पानी की जंग लड़ती ये महिलाएं, एक किमी की दौड़ चार घंटे का इंतजार फिर बुझती प्यास

1 जून 2019

pm modi swearing ceremony
Delhi NCR

जब शपथ लेने मंच पर पहुंचे ये सांसद, बजीं पीएम मोदी और शाह से भी ज्यादा तालियां

31 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
चप्पल से पिटाई करता युवक
Kanpur

सीओ के फोन से वायरल हुआ भड़काऊ वीडियो, भगवाधारी युवक चप्पल से पिटाई कर 'जयश्रीराम' बुलवाते नजर आया

1 जून 2019

pm modi swearing ceremony
Delhi NCR

मोदी के ये मंत्री बोले- ब्रह्मचारी नहीं, अविवाहित हूं, सोशल मीडिया के बाद राष्ट्रपति भवन में भी हिट

31 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

ट्रेन में फैली गंदगी
Lucknow

अवध एक्सप्रेस की पैंट्रीकार में छापा, यात्रियों को परोसा जा रहा था घटिया खाना

1 जून 2019

पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज
Prayagraj

UPPSC पेपर लीक मामला: प्रदर्शन कर रहे प्रतियोगियों पर लाठीचार्ज, छात्रों ने किया पुलिस पर पथराव

31 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
विज्ञापन
delhi ncr mps
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर के 4 सांसदों को मिली अहम जिम्मेदारी, जानिए किसके पास कौन सा है मंत्रालय

31 मई 2019

अखिलेश यादव व मुलायम सिंह यादव।
Kanpur

मुलायम सिंह को वोट न देने पर दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीटा गया था पूरा गांव, अब एससी-एसटी आयोग ने लिया संज्ञान

31 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
नरेंद्र मोदी
Lucknow

केंद्र में यूपी का दबदबा, पीएम को मिलाकर 10 मंत्री प्रदेश से, तीन को कैबिनेट प्रभार

1 जून 2019

गर्मी का असर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में 8 साल में सबसे ज्यादा गर्मी, 45 डिग्री पहुंचा पारा, प्रयागराज में 48.6 डिग्री पार

31 मई 2019

दिल्ली के ज्योति नगर में दो युवकों की हत्या
Delhi NCR

डबल मर्डर केस में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, आरोपियों ने बताया क्यों की इतनी बेरहमी से हत्या ?

31 मई 2019

ramesh pokhriyal nishank
Dehradun

मोदी-शाह का विश्वास जीत पूरा हुआ निशंक का वनवास, सीएम की कुर्सी छोड़ने के 8 साल बाद बने केंद्रीय मंत्री

1 जून 2019

रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
Dehradun

डॉ. रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक बने देश के नए एचआरडी मिनिस्टर, पढ़ें उनके बारे में सबकुछ

1 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में पहुंचे केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

पीएम मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण में पहुंचे केजरीवाल, समारोह स्थल के अंदर और बाहर की सभी तस्वीरें

30 मई 2019

hot summer day in delhi ncr as mercury soars heat wave troubles north india
Delhi NCR

तपती चुभती गर्मी से सब बेहाल, इंसान से लेकर जानवर तक सबका हुआ बुरा हाल, रेड अलर्ट जारी

31 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

सुरेंद्र हत्याकांड में सामने आया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा सच, डीजीपी ने बताया क्यों हुई हत्या

28 मई 2019

पीड़िता ने एसएसपी पहुंचकर दी घटना की जानकारी
Meerut

तीन दिन से पार्क में सो रही थी नाबालिग, फिर एसएसपी दफ्तर पहुंचकर बताई घर की घिनौनी सच्चाई

31 मई 2019

warning of hot wind for himachal and record breaking heat in shimla
Shimla

शिमला में गर्मी ने किया बेहाल, इन क्षेत्रों में लू चलने की चेतावनी

31 मई 2019

आरोपी ने हनीमून मनाने के लिए उठाया घिनौना कदम
Kanpur

हनीमून मनाने के लिए इस हद तक गिर गया लड़का, एक वादे के लिए उठाया बेहद घिनौना कदम

31 मई 2019

अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

अखिलेश यादव ने आंध्र-उड़ीसा के सीएम को दी बधाई पर अपने सबसे बड़े प्रतिद्वंद्वी को वो कैसे भूल बैठे!

1 जून 2019

गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान - फोटो : ओपी वाधवानी, अमर उजाला
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान - फोटो : ओपी वाधवानी, अमर उजाला
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान - फोटो : ओपी वाधवानी, अमर उजाला
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान - फोटो : ओपी वाधवानी, अमर उजाला
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान - फोटो : ओपी वाधवानी, अमर उजाला
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान - फोटो : ओपी वाधवानी, अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सोनिया गांधी चुनी गईं कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की नेता, राहुल को बताया दूरदर्शी नेता

सोनिया गांधी संसदीय दल की नेता बनी रहेगीं, संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में कांग्रेस की बैठक में सोनिया गांधी को नेता चुना गया। इस दौरान सोनिया गांधी ने राहुल गांधी की तारीफ की।

1 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:43

‘नो हेलमेट नो फ्यूल’ के साथ ही ये बड़े बदलाव लेकर आया जून, आपके लिए जानना है जरूरी

1 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:15

अब सरकार ने भी माना, 45 साल में सबसे ज्यादा बेरोजगारी दर

1 जून 2019

हेडलाइंस 1:18

सोनिया गांधी बनीं रहेंगी संसदीय दल की नेता साथ ही देशभर की पांच बड़ी खबरें

1 जून 2019

CONCEPT 3:16

जब एक शख्स ने भारत में ला दी श्वेत क्रांति और बनाया दुनिया में नंबर-1

1 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.