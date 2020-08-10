विकास दुबे कांड: पहली बार जय की पत्नी आई सामने, फूट फूट कर रोई फिर किया बड़ा खुलासा...

{"_id":"5f30e19e8ebc3e3ce36bdea9","slug":"vikas-dubey-scandal-for-the-first-time-jai-s-wife-came-in-front-said-we-are-being-forcibly-framed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u092b\u0942\u091f \u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे: जय की पत्नी स्वैता ने कहा हमे जबरन घसीटा जा रहा
विकास दुबे: स्वैता ने कहा मेरे पति जय का इस मामले से कोई लेना देना नहीं
विकास दुबे: इस दौरान रोती रहीं स्वैता
विकास दुबे: जय को भेजा जा चुका है जेल
विकास दुबे: जय की पत्नी बोली मेरे पति निर्दोष
