Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   vikas dubey news: Manu told the story of the night of crime

बिकरू कांड: मनु ने बताई वारदात की रात की कहानी, आधे घंटे तड़तड़ाई थीं गोलियां, मेरे सामने तीन पुलिसकर्मी मारे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 05 Aug 2020 01:33 AM IST
बिकरू कांड
बिकरू कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुप्रीम कोर्ट की जांच समिति के सामने मनु पांडेय ने एक बार फिर दो जुलाई की रात की दास्तां सुनाईं। मनु ने कहा कि आधे घंटे तक गोलियां तड़तड़ाती रहीं। पुलिसकर्मी जान बचाने को इधर-उधर भागते रहे थे लेकिन उनको किसी ने नहीं बख्शा। मेरे सामने तीन पुलिसकर्मियों को मार दिया।
kanpur encounter case vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news vikas dubey wife

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

