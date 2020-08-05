बिकरू कांड: मनु ने बताई वारदात की रात की कहानी, आधे घंटे तड़तड़ाई थीं गोलियां, मेरे सामने तीन पुलिसकर्मी मारे

{"_id":"5f29b1578ebc3e3ce27351a1","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-manu-told-the-story-of-the-night-of-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0906\u0927\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिकरू कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f29b1578ebc3e3ce27351a1","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-manu-told-the-story-of-the-night-of-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0906\u0927\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f29b1578ebc3e3ce27351a1","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-manu-told-the-story-of-the-night-of-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0906\u0927\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f29b1578ebc3e3ce27351a1","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-manu-told-the-story-of-the-night-of-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0906\u0927\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f29b1578ebc3e3ce27351a1","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-manu-told-the-story-of-the-night-of-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0906\u0927\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर में आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद
- फोटो : अमर उजासा
{"_id":"5f29b1578ebc3e3ce27351a1","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-manu-told-the-story-of-the-night-of-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0906\u0927\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला