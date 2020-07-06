शहर चुनें
विकास का कबूलनामा: विधायकों ने की पैरवी, एसटीएफ के पकड़े जाने पर विकास ने किया था खुलासा, सफेदपोश जांच के दायरे में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 09:00 PM IST
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे को नेताओं का संरक्षण था। शहर के विधायकों से लेकर ब्लॉक प्रमुख और ग्राम प्रधान तक उसका साथ देते थे। ये खुद विकास दुबे का कबूलनामा है। माननीय जांच और सवालों के घेरे में आ गए हैं।
