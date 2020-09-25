शहर चुनें
Vikas Dubey Kanpur News: Eight more streams, including the Explosive Act, applied on Khushi

बिकरू कांड: खुशी पर विस्फोटक अधिनियम समेत आठ और धाराएं लगीं, किशोर न्याय बोर्ड में हुई पेशी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात, Updated Fri, 25 Sep 2020 01:04 AM IST
अमर व खुशी की शादी की फोटो
1 of 5
अमर व खुशी की शादी की फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड में आरोपी खुशी तिवारी पर पुलिस ने गुरुवार को आठ और धाराएं बढ़ा दीं। गुरुवार को उसे बाराबंकी से लाकर माती स्थित किशोर न्याय बोर्ड में पेश किया गया। इसके पहले पुलिस ने खुशी को हत्या समेत 9 धाराओं में आरोपित किया था।

अब और साक्ष्य मिलने का हवाला देकर विस्फोटक अधिनियम समेत आठ धाराओं में आरोपित किया है। अब कुल 17 धाराओं में नाबालिग खुशी आरोपित है। सुनवाई के बाद बाल संरक्षण गृह बाराबंकी भेज दिया। दो जुलाई को बिकरू गांव में विकास दुबे को गिरफ्तार करने गई पुलिस टीम पर हमला किया गया था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
kanpur encounter case vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news

विकास दुबे की जमीनों की जांच से खुलेंगे कई राज
Kanpur

विकास दुबे की मौत के बाद से जारी है कब्जा की गई जमीनों का मिलना, जांच में खुलेंगे कई दफन हुए राज

24 सितंबर 2020

जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: केंद्रीय खुफिया एजेंसी ने शुरू की जय बाजपेई मामले की जांच !

23 सितंबर 2020

जय की पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: जय की पत्नी श्वेता बोली- सभी बेगुनाह, गलत फंसाया गया

23 सितंबर 2020

जय की पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई की पत्नी श्वेता ने सौरभ भदौरिया पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, किया ये बड़ा खुलासा

22 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे के करीबी जय का नाम गैंग में शामिल
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के गैंग में शामिल हुए जय बाजपेई और उसके भाइयों के नाम, गिरोह के नए सरगना की तलाश में पुलिस

22 सितंबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: दो आईपीएस अफसरों की भूमिका संदिग्ध, साजिश थी पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या, हो सकता बड़ा खुलासा

21 सितंबर 2020

अमर व खुशी की शादी की फोटो
अमर व खुशी की शादी की फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर दुबे और खुशी
अमर दुबे और खुशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खुशी के साथ विकास दुबे
खुशी के साथ विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शादी में डांस करती खुशी
शादी में डांस करती खुशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शादी में डांस करती खुशी
शादी में डांस करती खुशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
