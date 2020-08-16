शहर चुनें
vikas dubey news: विकास दुबे के गांव में नहीं मनाया गया आजादी का जश्न, पसरा रहा सन्नाटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 16 Aug 2020 12:24 AM IST
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला

आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या के मुख्य आरोपी और एनकाउंटर में मारे गए अपराधी विकास दुबे के चौबेपुर स्थित बिकरू गांव में आजादी का जश्न नहीं मनाया गया। यह पहला मौका है जब बिकरू गांव मे स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर किसी भी सरकारी भवन में ध्वजारोहण नहीं किया गया।


 
Lucknow

स्वतंत्रता दिवस को अमर उजाला ने बनाया खास, 10 बजे मिलकर सबने गाया राष्ट्रगान, भेजी तस्वीरें

15 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : amar ujala
