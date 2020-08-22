शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Vikas Dubey: Daroga line spot for putting wrong report in complaint on CM portal

जय बाजपेई प्रकरण में सीएम पोर्टल पर शिकायत में गलत रिपोर्ट लगाने पर दरोगा पर गिरी गाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 22 Aug 2020 09:46 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
1 of 6
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
मुख्यमंत्री के जन सुनवाई पोर्टल (आईजीआरएस) पर जय और उसके साथियों के खिलाफ की गई शिकायत में गलत रिपोर्ट लगाने पर डीआईजी ने शुक्रवार रात अशोक नगर चौकी इंचार्ज संजय कुमार शुक्ला को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया। साथ ही उनके खिलाफ जांच भी बैठा दी है। आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट एवं अधिवक्ता सौरभ भदौरिया ने कुछ दिन पहले पोर्टल पर शिकायत की थी। इसमें बताया था कि जय और उसके गैंग को संरक्षण देने वाले पुलिसकर्मी जय के मकान में रहते हैं। इसके बाद नजीराबाद थाने से रिपोर्ट मांगी गई थी।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO 2020: सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना ऐसे होगा पूरा, Safalta.com के संग करें तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter case vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news vikas dubey wife

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना मरीजों के यह आंकड़े देख हो जाएंगे हैरान, जानिए कौन सबसे ज्यादा हो रहा संक्रमित

22 अगस्त 2020

hastinapur meerut
Meerut

महाभारतकालीन नगरी में लाॅकडाउन के बाद से नहीं लौटी रौनक, सूने हैं मंदिर, चर्च और तीर्थस्थल

22 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
Sadak 2

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
gorakhpur Lockdown
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: गोरखपुर में पूरे दिन प्रसरा रहा सन्नाटा, सड़कों पर चहल-पहल बरकरार

22 अगस्त 2020

तेजाबी हमले की पीड़िताएं
Agra

अपराजिता: तेजाबी हमला भी नहीं डिगा सका हौसला, पढ़ें इन बहादुर बेटियों के संघर्ष की कहानी

22 अगस्त 2020

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
astrology

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
मुस्लिम समाज के लोगों ने कराया हरिओम का अंतिम संस्कार
Agra

एकता की मिसाल: मुस्लिमों ने किया 'हरिओम' का अंतिम संस्कार, 'राम नाम सत्य है' कहते हुए निकाली शवयात्रा

22 अगस्त 2020

गोरखपुर में बारिश के बाद मौसम हुआ सुहाना।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में रिमझिम बारिश के बाद मौसम हुआ सुहाना, वीडियो में देखें शहर का नजारा

22 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

लॉकडाउन के दौरान की गोरखनाथ मंदिर की तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना काल में गोरखनाथ बाबा से दूर हुए 'भक्त', तस्वीरों में देखें पांच महीने पहले यहां ऐसा था नजारा

22 अगस्त 2020

रामगढ़ताल झील।
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन से पहले यहां दिखता था 'जुहू चौपाटी' जैसा नजारा, देखिए अनलॉक के बाद कैसे बदल गई तस्वीर

22 अगस्त 2020

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
Sadak 2

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन का असर
Meerut

लॉकडाउन से आया बड़ा बदलाव, पहले इन स्थानों पर उमड़ती थी भीड़, आज पसरा है सन्नाटा, देखें तस्वीरें

22 अगस्त 2020

Indo nepal border
Gorakhpur

दिल्ली में आतंकी गिरफ्तार होने के बाद इंडो-नेपाल सीमा पर अलर्ट, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे हो रही निगरानी

22 अगस्त 2020

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
astrology

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
Kushinagar encounter
Gorakhpur

डकैतों के साथ मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए थे पिता, अब बेटा ले रहा बदला

22 अगस्त 2020

ताजमहल आज और कल
Agra

ताजमहल: कोरोना काल में बदल गई 'मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत' की तस्वीर, कभी होता था ऐसा नजारा

22 अगस्त 2020

जय बाजपेई
Kanpur

एसआई ने आईजीआरएस पर डाली थी झूठी जांच रिपोर्ट, कहा जय बाजपेई के मकान में कोई पुलिस वाला नहीं रहता

22 अगस्त 2020

देह व्यापार गिरोह की सरगना और पकड़ा गया आरोपी नितिन प्रजापति
Agra

देह व्यापार : सरगना का एक और साथी गिरफ्तार, पूछताछ में किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

22 अगस्त 2020

रिंग रोड
Jammu

रिंग रोड परियोजनाः अब सरहद पर आसानी से पहुंचेंगे सैन्य वाहन, जम्मू शहर के बाहर से गुजरेंगे ट्रक

22 अगस्त 2020

कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इन 10 थाना क्षेत्रों में मिले हैं कोरोना के 72 फीसदी मरीज, यहां हैं सबसे कम संक्रमित

22 अगस्त 2020

लॉकडाउन से पहले की तस्वीर, धार्मिक स्थल खोले जाने के बाद की तस्वीर
Jammu

लॉकडाउन से पहले यहां देश-दुनिया से आते थे लोग, ये स्थान तो खचाखच भरा रहता था, देखें आज की तस्वीरें

22 अगस्त 2020

gorakhpur lockdown
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: आज और कल पूरे शहर में लॉकडाउन, जानिए किसे मिलेगी आने जाने की छूट

22 अगस्त 2020

हरतालिका तीज 2020।
Gorakhpur

Hartalika Teej 2020: अखंड सौभाग्य के लिए सुहागिनों ने रखा निर्जल तीज व्रत, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसा रहा 'आस्था' का माहौल

22 अगस्त 2020

गणेश चतुर्थी 2020।
Gorakhpur

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: गणेश चतुर्थी आज, घरों में विराजेंगे गणपति बप्पा, यहां जानें शुभ मुहूर्त और पूजा विधि

22 अगस्त 2020

कोख के सौदागर: पुलिस की गिरफ्त में विष्णुकांत (बायें) नेपाल की अस्मिता (दायें)
Agra

कोख के सौदागर: पुलिस ने मास्टरमाइंड विष्णुकांत को भेजा जेल, अब अस्मिता की तलाश

22 अगस्त 2020

भाजपा नेता का गोदाम
Meerut

भाजपा नेता का भतीजा है मास्टरमाइंड, गोदाम में करोड़ों की फर्जी एनसीईआरटी की किताबें देख अफसर हैरान, तस्वीरें

22 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
जय बाजपेई और गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे
जय बाजपेई और गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे: जय की पत्नी श्वेता
विकास दुबे: जय की पत्नी श्वेता - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बाजपेई
जय बाजपेई - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited