मनु के घर मिले थे तीन पुलिस वालों के शव फिर भी घूम रही आजाद, दो दिन पहले बिकरू आई खुशी काट रही जेल ?

{"_id":"5f92aef18ebc3e9b88175a93","slug":"vikas-dubey-case-news-bodies-of-the-three-policemen-found-at-manu-s-house-but-she-roaming-free","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926, \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 ?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मनु, विकास दुबे, खुशी दुबे
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f92aef18ebc3e9b88175a93","slug":"vikas-dubey-case-news-bodies-of-the-three-policemen-found-at-manu-s-house-but-she-roaming-free","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926, \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 ?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f92aef18ebc3e9b88175a93","slug":"vikas-dubey-case-news-bodies-of-the-three-policemen-found-at-manu-s-house-but-she-roaming-free","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926, \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 ?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f92aef18ebc3e9b88175a93","slug":"vikas-dubey-case-news-bodies-of-the-three-policemen-found-at-manu-s-house-but-she-roaming-free","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926, \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 ?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f92aef18ebc3e9b88175a93","slug":"vikas-dubey-case-news-bodies-of-the-three-policemen-found-at-manu-s-house-but-she-roaming-free","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926, \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 ?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला