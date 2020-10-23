शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Vikas Dubey Case News: bodies of the three policemen found at Manu's house, but she roaming free

मनु के घर मिले थे तीन पुलिस वालों के शव फिर भी घूम रही आजाद, दो दिन पहले बिकरू आई खुशी काट रही जेल ?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 23 Oct 2020 06:27 PM IST
बिकरू कांड में पुलिस ने मनु पांडेय का वाइस सैंपल जांच के लिए लखनऊ फोरेंसिक लैब भेजा है। इस सैंपल को वायरल हुई कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग से मैच कराया जाएगा। पुष्टि के बाद मनु को भी आरोपी बनाया जाएगा। बिकरू में दो जुलाई की रात मनु पांडेय के घर के आंगन में डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्र को मारा गया था।

 
