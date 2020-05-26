शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   UP: The woman and her two innocent daughters were brutally murdered with a sari

यूपी: महिला व उसकी दो मासूम बेटियों की साड़ी से गला कस बेरहमी से हत्या, एक साथ तीन लाशें देख फैली दहशत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Tue, 26 May 2020 11:14 PM IST
सूखे तालबा में पड़े मासूमों के शव
1 of 5
सूखे तालबा में पड़े मासूमों के शव - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में महिला व उसकी दो मासूम बेटियों की साड़ी से गला कसकर हत्या कर दी गई। मंगलवार को शव ससुराल से 12 किमी दूर महिला के मायके पूरनखेड़ा गांव में सूखे तालाब के किनारे पड़े मिले। शव देख सनसनी फैल गई। एसपी, एएसपी, सीओ व तीन थानों की पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच की। फॉरेंसिक और सर्विलांस टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर साक्ष्य जुटाए।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
डॉक्टर व इंजीनियरिंग के अलावा ये कोर्स भी बनता जा रहा युवाओं की पहली पसंद
Click Here
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कानपुर सेंट्रल पहुंची प्रवासियों से भरी हुई ट्रेन
Kanpur

झांसी से गोरखपुर जा रही श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन में दो प्रवासियों की मौत, कानपुर सेंट्रल पर उतारे गए शव

26 मई 2020

पिता के शव के लिए नहीं मिला स्ट्रेचर तो दुुपट्टा बिछाकर लिटाया
Kanpur

यूपी: पोस्टमार्टम में पिता के शव के लिए नहीं मिला स्ट्रेचर, बेटी ने जमीन साफकर दुपट्टा बिछाकर लिटाया

26 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
BSEB Matric Result 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः दो महीने बाद एयरपोर्ट पर लौटी रौनक, बंगलूरू फ्लाइट के आते ही टूटा सन्नाटा, देखें तस्वीरें

26 मई 2020

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: Girl dead body kept rotting Till three days in wait of corona report
Dehradun

हाय रे सिस्टम: कोरोना रिपोर्ट के इंतजार में तीन दिन सड़ता रहा युवती का शव, उधार के पैसों से बदलीं बर्फ की सिल्लियां

26 मई 2020

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
Puja

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
रिद्दी शर्मा- क्लास थर्ड, सार्थक गोयल- क्लास थर्ड, सुकीर्ति राना-क्लास नौ
Agra

एकांतवास में निखर रही स्कूली बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए तस्वीरें

26 मई 2020

Astronomical event
Gorakhpur

11 हजार साल बाद सूरज के सामने होगा धूमकेतु, हरे और नीले रंग की होगी आतिशबाजी, देखें तस्वीरें

26 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Search Operation For Two villagers missing after falls into river in Pithoragarh Darma Ghati
Dehradun

दारमा घाटी में पुल से धौली नदी में गिरकर लापता हुए दो ग्रामीण, सर्च ऑपरेशन में भी नहीं लगा कोई सुराग, तस्वीरें...

26 मई 2020

People are spending their time in photography and cooking during lockdown
Lucknow

लॉकडाउन को इन्होंने बनाया एक अवसर और पूरे कर रहे हैं अपने ये खास शौक, तस्वीरें

26 मई 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
BSEB Matric Result 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
विज्ञापन
सैकड़ों की संख्या में चमगादड़ों की मौत।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में 300 से अधिक चमगादड़ों की मौत, दहशत में लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

26 मई 2020

बीएसएफ की निगरानी में नहर की सफाई
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः नहर की सफाई में खलल डाल रहा था पाक, बीएसएफ के मोर्चा संभालते ही सीमा पार हुआ सन्नाटा

26 मई 2020

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
Puja

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
बासमती चावल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अपनी सुगंध और स्वाद से दुनिया को आकर्षित करेगा बासमती-370, मालामाल होंगे किसान

26 मई 2020

प्रदर्शन करते डॉक्टर
Jammu

श्रीनगरः डॉक्टर से बदसलूकी के मामले में पुलिस के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन, खाकी पर लगे गंभीर आरोप

26 मई 2020

Gorakhnath Road
Gorakhpur

इस वजह से टूटी गोरखनाथ थाने की बाउंड्री, तस्वीरों में देखें सैकड़ों की जुटी भीड़

26 मई 2020

क्षीर भवानी मंदिर
Jammu

इस बार नहीं होगा मां क्षीर भवानी का मेला, कश्मीर में बदलाव और संकट की आहट देता है यहां का पानी

26 मई 2020

जम्मू कश्मीर में कोरोना वायरस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः चार ऑर्थो मरीज संक्रमित, 20 डॉक्टर पांच नर्स और चार चिकित्सा सहायक क्वारंटीन

26 मई 2020

कानपुर में लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन 4.0: सख्ती के बावजूद कहीं सन्नाटा तो कहीं भीड़-भाड़, तस्वीरों में देखें कानपुर का हाल

26 मई 2020

delhi ncr summer
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में भीषण गर्मी से इंसान ही नहीं पशु-पक्षी भी परेशान, टूट सकते हैं सभी रिकॉर्ड

26 मई 2020

जम्मू कश्मीर में कोरोना वायरस
Jammu

कोराना जांच के मामले में देश में शीर्ष पर जम्मू-कश्मीर, परंतु चिंता का विषय ये हैः रोहित कंसल

26 मई 2020

पिता रविंद्र शर्मा के साथ बेटी पायल (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

रीतियां तोड़ पेश की नजीर, सेवानिवृत्त एयरफोर्स अफसर को बेटी ने दी मुखाग्नि

26 मई 2020

फसल काटते किसान
Jammu

पुंछ से ग्राउंड रिपोर्टः हाथ में हंसिया और 'हथेली पर जान' रख रात में फसल काटते हैं किसान

26 मई 2020

माहेश्वरी वायर्स के संचालक मनोज माहेश्वरी व जांच करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
Meerut

कोरोना जांच किट में मेरठ का अहम योगदान, डाई के लिए ईडीएम वायर की डीआरडीओ तक हो रही सप्लाई

26 मई 2020

जम्मू कश्मीर में कोरोना वायरस
Jammu

कश्मीर में कोरोना से एक और मौत, मृतकों की संख्या हुई 25, ये रही जिलेवार जानकारी

26 मई 2020

सूखे तालबा में पड़े मासूमों के शव
सूखे तालबा में पड़े मासूमों के शव - फोटो : amar ujala
बेटियों से थोड़ी दूर पड़ी थी महिला की लाश
बेटियों से थोड़ी दूर पड़ी थी महिला की लाश - फोटो : amar ujala
लाशें मिलने के बाद फैली दहशत
लाशें मिलने के बाद फैली दहशत - फोटो : amar ujala
तालाब के पास लगी भीड़
तालाब के पास लगी भीड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश
घटना के बाद ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited