महोबा गाेलीकांड: 9 सितंबर को एसपी के भ्रष्टाचार का खुलासा करने वाले थे इंद्रकांत, क्या यही है हत्या की वजह

{"_id":"5f630b5d7e93ba397d37fa06","slug":"mahoba-kand-indrakant-was-to-expose-mahoba-sp-s-corruption-on-9-september","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u094b\u092c\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0947\u0932\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: 9 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0924, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अंतिम संस्कार स्थल पर मौजूद डीएम एसपी
- फोटो : amar ujala
छावनी बना महोबा
- फोटो : amar ujala
कारोबारी की मौत के बाद घर के बाहर लगी भीड़
- फोटो : amar ujala
महोबा में पीएसी तैनात
- फोटो : amar ujala
कारोबारी की मौत के बाद पत्नी बेहाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कारोबारी की मौत पर रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : amar ujala