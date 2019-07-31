शहर चुनें

परीक्षा देकर लौट रहे छात्रों को यूपी की मित्र पुलिस ने पीटा, पौन घंटे तक चला बवाल, यातायात रहा बाधित

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 11:34 PM IST
कानपुर के बर्रा में बवाल
1 of 2
कानपुर के बर्रा में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के बर्रा में बुधवार दोपहर को गरुड़ वाहिनी के सिपाहियों द्वारा छात्रों को पीटने पर बवाल हो गया। गुस्साए साथी छात्रों ने कर्रही रोड जाम करके पुलिस के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। कार्रवाई की मांग पर अड़े छात्रों के हंगामे के चलते पौन घंटे तक यातायात बाधित रहा। थाना प्रभारी के आश्वासन पर छात्र शांत हुए। 

नारामऊ, बिठूर निवासी मोहम्मद दानिश वहीं के जनजागरण कॉलेज से इलेक्ट्रीशियन ट्रेड से आईटीआई कर रहा है। बुधवार को बर्रा के हरदेव नगर स्थित राजमाता इंटर कॉलेज में परीक्षा थी। परीक्षा के बाद वह साथी अर्जुन गौतम और कृष्णा पांडेय के साथ बाइक से घर जा रहा था।
 
