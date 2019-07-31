यूपीः कांग्रेस नेता व जिला पंचायत सदस्य के बीच फायरिंग, लोगों ने छिपकर बचाई जान

{"_id":"5d418a008ebc3e6d1d71db0d","slug":"firing-between-congress-leader-and-district-panchayat-mem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940\u0903 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0935 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना के बाद थाने में भिड़ गए कांग्रेसी तो पुलिस से भी हुई झड़प
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फायरिंग के बाद कार में टूटा पड़ा कांच
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में पुलिस से भी हुई झड़प
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फायरिंग के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस एवं लोगों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में पुलिस के सामने दोनों पक्षों में जमकर गालीगलौज हुआ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला