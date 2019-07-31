शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   firing between Congress leader and district panchayat mem

यूपीः कांग्रेस नेता व जिला पंचायत सदस्य के बीच फायरिंग, लोगों ने छिपकर बचाई जान

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद, Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 07:20 PM IST
घटना के बाद थाने में भिड़ गए कांग्रेसी तो पुलिस से भी हुई झड़प
1 of 5
घटना के बाद थाने में भिड़ गए कांग्रेसी तो पुलिस से भी हुई झड़प - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद के कंपिल में नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष के चुनाव को लेकर चल रही रंजिश में बुधवार दोपहर चेयरमैन के जिला पंचायत सदस्य भाई व कांग्रेस नेता में ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग हुई। तमंचों व बंदूकों की बटों से भी मारपीट हुई। इसमें दोनों पक्षों के चार लोग घायल हो गए। पुलिस दोनों पक्षों को थाने ले गई तो वहां भी खूब मारपीट हुई। किसी तरह स्थिति संभाल कर पुलिस ने कई थानों की फोर्स बुला ली।  


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
crime crime news crime news up up news news in up congress congress news congress leaders firing news farrukhabad farrukhabad news farrukhabad crime news in hindi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पत्नी को मुखग्नि देता उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का चाचा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: पत्नी की चिता को आग देने पहुंचे चाचा ने कहा- कुलदीप ने मेरे पूरे परिवार को खत्म करा दिया

31 जुलाई 2019

गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपी
Shamli

यूपी: मदरसे के छात्रों ने थाईलैंड में कैसे बना लिया आलीशान मकान, चारों युवक रिमांड पर खोलेंगे राज

31 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
uttar pradesh pakistan wali gali residents urge pm modi cm yogi to change name of lane
Delhi NCR

"पाकिस्तान वाली गली" से आई पीएम मोदी को गुहार, हमें नहीं मिल रहा रोजगार, करें बेड़ापार

31 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

तीन तलाक बिल पास होने के बाद मुस्लिम संगठनों के प्रतिनिधि बोले- अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट में देंगे चुनौती

31 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

कुलदीप सेंगर के कांग्रेसी से भाजपा के बाहुबली विधायक बनने की कहानी, जेल जाने के बाद भी कायम रहा रसूख

31 जुलाई 2019

पकड़ा गया आरोपी
Meerut

बंगाल का पहचानपत्र, जलालाबाद का आधार कार्ड, अब्दुल मजीद ने आखिर कैसे बनवाए भारतीय दस्तावेज

31 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

गले में खराश, सूजन समेत हो ये दिक्कतें तो न करें नजरअंदाज, पड़ सकता है भारी

31 जुलाई 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर के पास इतनी है संपत्ति, इस खास वजह से भी चर्चा में आया था

31 जुलाई 2019

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
विज्ञापन
मदरसा
Meerut

यूपी: सुनसान इलाके में रह रहे थे शामली से गिरफ्तार चारों आरोपी, अब इस जिले पर खुफिया विभाग की नजर

31 जुलाई 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांडः कभी पीड़ित परिवार और सेंगर के रिश्ते थे बेहद मधुर, फिर आया साल 1990 और कुछ अहम बातें

30 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के विधायक ने पोस्ट किया करण जौहर के घर की पार्टी का वीडियो, हुए ट्रोल

31 जुलाई 2019

बारिश में खेलते बच्चे
Delhi NCR

बरसात के मौसम में कारगर है आयुर्वेद, ये 5 टिप्स रखेंगे हर बीमारी से दूर

31 जुलाई 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का परिवार
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के चाचा को 12 घंटे की पैरोल, आज होगा पीड़िता की चाची का अंतिम संस्कार

31 जुलाई 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

भाजपा विधायक के इशारे पर साजिशन खेला जा रहा है खूनी खेल, बोल फूट-फूट कर रोने लगा पीड़िता का मामा

31 जुलाई 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर दुष्कर्म का अरोप लगाने वाली किशोरी (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता कांड में एक बड़ा खुलासा, उच्चतम न्यायालय को पत्र लिख मां ने लगाई थी ये गुहार

31 जुलाई 2019

दो पक्षों की भिड़ंत में हुआ पथराव व क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन
Lucknow

मामूली विवाद पर दो पक्ष भिड़े, ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग, छह थानों की फोर्स ने संभाला मोर्चा

31 जुलाई 2019

पकड़ा गया आरोपी
Meerut

देश के लिए 18 साल तक खतरा बना रहा अब्दुल मजीद, अब पूछताछ में उगली सच्चाई तो अफसर हैरान

30 जुलाई 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार कुछ इस तरह ट्रक में भिड़ी थी
Unnao

एक और खुलासा: सपा नेता के ट्रक ने मारी थी उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार को टक्कर

30 जुलाई 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार इसी ट्रक में भिड़ी थी
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को टक्कर मारने वाले ट्रक मालिक प्रसपा नेता पर कसेगा सीबीआई का शिकंजा

31 जुलाई 2019

हिमाचल में मूसलाधार बारिश
Shimla

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में भारी बारिश का कहर, 184 सड़कें बंद, उफान पर नदी-नाले

30 जुलाई 2019

triple talaq bill
Varanasi

तीन तलाक बिल पास होने पर काशी में महिलाओं ने मनाई खुशी, समाजसेवी बोले- विसंगतियां दूर करने की जरूरत 

31 जुलाई 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला, पीड़िता की हालत नाजुक
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड- पढ़िए पूरे घटनाक्रम से जुड़ी 10 बातें, इस वजह से नंबर प्लेट को किया गया पेंट

29 जुलाई 2019

घटना के बाद थाने में भिड़ गए कांग्रेसी तो पुलिस से भी हुई झड़प
घटना के बाद थाने में भिड़ गए कांग्रेसी तो पुलिस से भी हुई झड़प - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फायरिंग के बाद कार में टूटा पड़ा कांच
फायरिंग के बाद कार में टूटा पड़ा कांच - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में पुलिस से भी हुई झड़प
थाने में पुलिस से भी हुई झड़प - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फायरिंग के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस एवं लोगों की भीड़
फायरिंग के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस एवं लोगों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में पुलिस के सामने दोनों पक्षों में जमकर गालीगलौज हुआ
थाने में पुलिस के सामने दोनों पक्षों में जमकर गालीगलौज हुआ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

अपने डिलीवरी बॉय के पक्ष में उतरा Zomato, पहले भी कई बार आ चुका है सुर्खियो में...

एक ग्राहक ने जोमैटो के डिलिवरी बॉय से सिर्फ इसलिए खाना नहीं लिया क्योंकि वह मुस्लिम था, लेकिन अब जोमैटो की तरफ से इस व्यक्ति को करारा जवाब दिया गया है। पहले जवाब जोमैटो ने और बाद में जोमैटो के फाउंडर दीपेंद्र गोयल ने भी दिया।

31 जुलाई 2019

रियलिटी शो 3:29

रियलिटी शोज की लिस्ट में जुड़ा एक अनोखा शो, अब आप देखेंगे रैपर्स का असली ‘हसल’

31 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 4:00

खोजी कुत्ते ने बचाई मलबे में दबे आदमी की जान समेत दो वायरल वीडियो

31 जुलाई 2019

लारा दत्ता 3:24

लारा दत्ता से जानिए कैसे बच्चों के पालन पोषण में आ रही दिक्कतों से लड़ें

31 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:01

पृथ्वी शॉ ही नहीं, ये दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स भी हुए हैं डोप टेस्ट में नाकाम

31 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited