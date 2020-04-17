शहर चुनें

UP Lockdown News in Hindi, see the condition of districts of up, coronavirus news

Lockdown in UP: कहीं आदेशों का पालन तो कहीं उल्लंघन, तस्वीरों में देखें यूपी के कई जिलों का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 17 Apr 2020 04:07 PM IST
यूपी लॉकडाउन
यूपी लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन के चलते यूपी के कई जिलों में आदेशों की धज्जियां उड़ीं। वहीं कई जिले ऐसे भी हैं जिन्होंने पूर्णतया लॉकडाउन का पालन किया और घरों में ही कैद रहे। 

चित्रकूट में लॉकडाउन के दौरान आज सुबह से शहर में जिला प्रशासन की सख्ती नजर आई। खासतौर से कर्वी और सीतापुर की सब्जी मंडी में सोशल डिस्टेंस का खास ख्याल रखा गया। गेट पर पुलिसकर्मी तैनात रहे। दूध और किराने की दुकान खुली होने से आराम से लोग खरीदारी करते रहे।

 
up news lockdown news coronavirus coronavirus news lockdown in kanpur

