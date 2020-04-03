यूपी: सामूहिक नमाज अदा करने से पुलिस ने रोका, सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने ईंट, पत्थर, कुल्हाड़ी से किया हमला

{"_id":"5e8761b38ebc3e75e104ce6d","slug":"up-hundreds-of-mobs-attacked-on-police-to-prevent-them-from-performing-mass-prayers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0942\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0905\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e, \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0928\u0947 \u0908\u0902\u091f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930, \u0915\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हमला
- फोटो : amar ujala
सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस पर किया हमला
- फोटो : amar ujala
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल सिपाही और दरोगा
- फोटो : amar ujala
पत्थरबाज को मौके से पकड़ती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर मौजूद फोर्स
- फोटो : amar ujala
इन्हीं गलियों की छतों से पुलिस पर हुई थी पत्थरों की बारिश
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस की गाड़ियों को तोड़ा गया
- फोटो : amar ujala