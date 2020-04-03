शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   UP: Hundreds of mobs attacked on police to prevent them from performing mass prayers

यूपी: सामूहिक नमाज अदा करने से पुलिस ने रोका, सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने ईंट, पत्थर, कुल्हाड़ी से किया हमला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Fri, 03 Apr 2020 10:01 PM IST
सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हमला
1 of 7
सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
कन्नौज के कागजियाना मोहल्ले में लॉकडाउन के बावजूद घर में सामूहिक नमाज अदा कर रहे लोगों को रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हमला कर दिया गया। 200-250 लोगों की भीड़ ने छतों से ईंट-पत्थर बरसाए। लाठी-डंडे, फावड़ा और कुल्हाड़ी से भी हमला किया। दरोगा की बाइक को ईंट-पत्थर से क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। चौकी इंचार्ज, एक सिपाही और एलआईयू का सिपाही घायल हो गए।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
kannauj news dispute in kannauj lockdown in kanpur breaking lockdown

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

स्मार्ट सिटी के कंट्रोल रूम से लाइव निगरानी
Agra

लॉकडाउन में स्मार्ट सिटी के कंट्रोल रूम से निगरानी, कोई राशन तो कोई सैनिटाइजर लेने घर से निकला

3 अप्रैल 2020

मृतक विक्रम का फाइल फोटो, हत्यारोपी पत्नी रीना
Agra

लॉकडाउन में घर आए पति को चोखे में मिलाकर खिलाईं नींद की गोलियां, सोते ही पत्नी ने काट दिया गला

3 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
सैनिटरी नैपकिन- कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के समय महिलाओं को स्वच्छ व सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक आवश्यक वस्तु
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन- कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के समय महिलाओं को स्वच्छ व सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक आवश्यक वस्तु
कानपुर के हैलट में पहुंचे कोरोना पॉजिटिव फैला रहे गंदगी
Kanpur

कोरोना रोगियों के हैलट अस्पताल में पहुंचते ही मची भगदड़, स्टाफ बोला हर जगह थूक फैला रहे गंदगी

3 अप्रैल 2020

गायत्री प्रसाद प्रजापति
Prayagraj

कोरोना संक्रमण के नाम पर पूर्व मंत्री गायत्री प्रजापति को नहीं मिली राहत

3 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
Gorakhpur

Corona in Gorakhpur: सुधरने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं लोग, पुलिस परेशान, देखें शहर की पल-पल की अपडेट

3 अप्रैल 2020

Uttarakhand lockdown: police patrolling in scooty and use drone for surveillance in roorkee
Dehradun

Lockdown Uttarakhand: पुलिस की गाड़ी देख भाग रहे लोग तो निगरानी रखने स्कूटी पर निकले कोतवाल, ड्रोन भी लगाए, तस्वीरें...

3 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

himachal cabinet meeting decisions regarding coronavirus and other issues held in shimla
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में कोरोना से निपटने को आउटसोर्स पर रखा जाएगा स्टाफ, पढ़ें कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

3 अप्रैल 2020

रानी और प्रताप की फोटो मृतक विक्रम
Agra

फुफेरे भाई के इश्क में डूबी पत्नी बनी हत्यारोपी, पति के खून से रंगे हाथ, पुलिस हिरासत में खुले खौफनाक इरादे

3 अप्रैल 2020

सैनिटरी नैपकिन- कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के समय महिलाओं को स्वच्छ व सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक आवश्यक वस्तु
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन- कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के समय महिलाओं को स्वच्छ व सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक आवश्यक वस्तु
विज्ञापन
13 दिन से पैदल चलकर अनंतराम टोल पर पहुंचा अजमेर का मुर्सीद
Kanpur

13 दिन में 1000 किमी पैदल चलकर अजमेर से औरैया पहुंचा मुर्सीद, निजामुद्दीन मरकज में हुआ था शामिल

3 अप्रैल 2020

आइसोलेशन वार्ड
Meerut

कोरोना अपडेट: एक नजर में पश्चिमी यूपी का हाल, लगातार बढ़ रही मरीजों की संख्या, अब तक इतने मिले पॉजिटिव

3 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
प्रदर्शनी में बांकेबिहारी का दरबार (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

वृंदावनः ठाकुर बांकेबिहारीजी इस बार फूलबंगले में नहीं विराजेंगे, कोरोना ने तोड़ी परंपरा

3 अप्रैल 2020

यूपीपीएससी
Prayagraj

ड्यूटी में फंसे अभ्यर्थी, कैसे देंगे पीसीएस मेंस, प्रभावित हो रही तैयारी

3 अप्रैल 2020

लद्दाख में कोरोना वायरस
Jammu

देश-दुनिया के लिए नजीर बन रहा है लद्दाख, चंडीगढ़ के डॉक्टरों ने कहा- जन सहयोग से काबू में आया कोरोना

3 अप्रैल 2020

Uttarakhand Lockdown: less people seen in shop, rush seen out of bank
Dehradun

Uttarakhand Lockdown: दुकानों में छाया रहा सन्नाटा, बैंकों के बाहर लगी लंबी लाइनें, तस्वीरें

3 अप्रैल 2020

मस्जिदों में रहा सन्नाटा
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: मस्जिदों में रहा सन्नाटा, घरों में ही अदा की गई जुमे की नमाज

3 अप्रैल 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर लॉकडाउन की ग्राउंड रिपोर्टः बाबू जी बच्चे भूखे हैं, कुछ खाने को दे दो...फिर खुली प्रशासन की पोल

3 अप्रैल 2020

rice
Prayagraj

गेहूं की कमी हुई, अब गरीब, मजदूरों मिलेगा सिर्फ चावल

3 अप्रैल 2020

ट्रक यूनियन
Prayagraj

बीच रास्ते कई दिनों से खड़े हैं प्रयागराज के 500 से ज्यादा ट्रक

3 अप्रैल 2020

धर्मस्थल किए सैनिटाइज
Agra

फिरोजाबाद में जमातियों के रुकने वाले इलाकों की नाकाबंदी, धर्मस्थल किए सैनिटाइज

3 अप्रैल 2020

Isolation centre
Prayagraj

रज्जू भैया राज्य विश्वविद्यालय के 15 कमरों में बनेंगे आइसोलेशन वार्ड

3 अप्रैल 2020

सीएम योगी।
Gorakhpur

जानिए, सीएम योगी ने क्यों तोड़ी यह धार्मिक परंपरा, वजह जानकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप

3 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन के चलते दीपक जलाकर मनाई रामनवमी
Delhi NCR

रामनवमी पर दीप जलाकर लोगों ने कोरोना से लड़ने का लिया संकल्प, आज पीएम ने भी कही यही बात

3 अप्रैल 2020

सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हमला
सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस पर किया हमला
सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस पर किया हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल सिपाही और दरोगा
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल सिपाही और दरोगा - फोटो : amar ujala
पत्थरबाज को मौके से पकड़ती पुलिस
पत्थरबाज को मौके से पकड़ती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर मौजूद फोर्स
मौके पर मौजूद फोर्स - फोटो : amar ujala
इन्हीं गलियों की छतों से पुलिस पर हुई थी पत्थरों की बारिश
इन्हीं गलियों की छतों से पुलिस पर हुई थी पत्थरों की बारिश - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस की गाड़ियों को तोड़ा गया
पुलिस की गाड़ियों को तोड़ा गया - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited