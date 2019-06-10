शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   up etawah rajdhani express accident people died at jaswantnagar station

ट्रेन हादसा: चार लोगों की मौत के बाद चीखों से गूंजा रेलवे स्टेशन, एक गलती और पलभर में चली गई जान

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 04:22 PM IST
इटावा में ट्रेन हादसे में चार लोगों की जान चली गई
1 of 5
इटावा में ट्रेन हादसे में चार लोगों की जान चली गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के इटावा जिले में सोमवार को दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ। यहां राजधानी एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आने से चार लोगों की मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद से ही स्टेशन पर अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बना हुआ है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kanpur rajdhani express etawah four deaths ballarai station राजधानी एक्सप्रेस इटावा चार की मौत
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

yuvraj singh
Chandigarh

युवराज सिंह ने 18 साल खेला क्रिकेट, परिवार में दो मां, दो भाई और एक बहन, यहां देखिए तस्वीरों में

10 जून 2019

दिल्ली में रेव पार्टी पर छापा
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः रेव पार्टी को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, 5000 में शराब का पैग, 10 हजार में मिलती थी ड्रग्स की एक डोज

10 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kukure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
बोरवेल में फंसा बच्चा
Chandigarh

पाइप टेढ़ी होने से रुका ऑपरेशन 'फतेह', बच्चे में कोई हलचल भी नहीं और आज जन्मदिन है उसका

10 जून 2019

युवती की हत्या
Meerut

दुष्कर्म के केस से बचने के लिए पीड़िता से रचा ली थी शादी, अनोखी लव स्टोरी का दर्दनाक अंजाम

10 जून 2019

इस उपाय से पाएं कर्मचारियों से जुड़ी समस्याओं का समाधान
Kurkure

इस उपाय से पाएं कर्मचारियों से जुड़ी समस्याओं का समाधान
कठुआ कांड के आरोपी
Chandigarh

देखिए वे छह लोग, जिन्हें कठुआ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म व हत्याकांड में दोषी करार दिया गया

10 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

युवराज सिंह ने लिया क्रिकेट से संन्यास, देखिए उनकी 10 अनदेखी तस्वीरें, जानिए 10 अनसुने तथ्य

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

कठुआ दुष्कर्म के दोषियों को मिले फांसी, पीएम मोदी को लिखे खत में स्वाति ने दिए ये 7 सुझाव

10 जून 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव की तबयीत रविवार देर रात को बिगड़ गई थी
Kanpur

सपा की चुनावी हार और शिवपाल की वापसी पर फिरता पानी, 'मुलायम की बिगड़ी तबीयत' की कहीं ये वजह ताे नहीं

10 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kukure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
विज्ञापन
Ganga Dussehra 2019 ten auspicious yog on same day
Dehradun

गंगा दशहरा 2019: 12 जून को पावन पर्व पर 75 साल बाद बन रहा 'दिव्य योग', जरूर करें ऐसा

10 जून 2019

Virat Kohli
Delhi NCR

ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर भारत की जीत से पहले आखिर क्यों मंगाई गई विराट के स्कूल की मिट्टी, ये है वजह

10 जून 2019

इस उपाय से पाएं कर्मचारियों से जुड़ी समस्याओं का समाधान
Kurkure

इस उपाय से पाएं कर्मचारियों से जुड़ी समस्याओं का समाधान
स्वाति मालिवाल ने अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड के आरोपियों को मौत की सजा के लिए पीएम को लिखी चिट्ठी
Delhi NCR

'अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड के आरोपी को मिले मौत की सजा', स्वाति मालिवाल ने लिखा पीएम मोदी को खत

10 जून 2019

गर्मी से परेशान युवती
Lucknow

10 दिन बाद पारा फिर हुआ 43 पार, विज्ञानी बोले- लू और गर्मी से राहत के नहीं हैं आसार

10 जून 2019

Under-19 cricket team captaincy will be in Meerut cricketer hands for first time
Meerut

अंडर-19 क्रिकेट टीम की कप्तानी पहली बार करेगा मेरठ का लाल, ऐसे मिली बड़ी उपलब्धि

10 जून 2019

टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करती पर्यटक
Agra

ताजमहल में तीन घंटे से ज्यादा रुके तो कराना पड़ेगा 'रिचार्ज', जानिए नई व्यवस्था के बारे में

10 जून 2019

थाने में उत्पात मचाने पर किन्नरों पर लाठियां बरसाती पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: मेरठ में किन्नरों के दो पक्ष आपस में भिड़े, थाने में जमकर हंगामा, पुलिस ने बरसाईं लाठियां

10 जून 2019

बैगेज स्कैनर व एक्सप्लोजिव डिस्पोजल सिस्टम
Lucknow

चारबाग स्टेशन पर एयरपोर्ट जैसी होगी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था, पहली बार लगेगा ये सिस्टम

10 जून 2019

पानी में अंडा, कीड़े और गंदगी
Agra

जो पानी घरों में सप्लाई होता है, उसकी 'हकीकत' जानकर हाथ तक धोने से घबराएंगे

10 जून 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

तनाव न लें इससे बढ़ जाती है ये बीमारी, मैदा और मिठाई खाने से बचें, साल में एक बार जरूर कराएं जांच

10 जून 2019

दिल्ली की गर्मी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में भीषण गर्मी का रेड अलर्ट, आज होंगे और बुरे हालात, रविवार रहा साल का सबसे गर्म दिन

10 जून 2019

Baba Ramdev will be seen cycling on the roads of Haridwar
Dehradun

हरिद्वार की सड़कों पर साइकिल चलाते नजर आएंगे बाबा रामदेव, पीछे है ये वजह

10 जून 2019

पीएसआरआई अस्पताल के सीईओ डॉ. दीपक शुक्ला
Kanpur

किडनी कांड की जांच में खुलासा, डोनर-रिसीवर निकले फर्जी, फर्जीवाड़े का ये है मास्टरमाइंड

10 जून 2019

उत्तराखंड में जाम
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: जाम से मचा हाहाकार, होटल से लेकर पार्किंग तक सब फुल, पुलिस के छूटे पसीने, तस्वीरें...  

10 जून 2019

इटावा में ट्रेन हादसे में चार लोगों की जान चली गई
इटावा में ट्रेन हादसे में चार लोगों की जान चली गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रेन हादसे के बाद भागते लोग
ट्रेन हादसे के बाद भागते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर लाशों के साथ पुलिस अधिकारी
मौके पर लाशों के साथ पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा ट्रेन हादसे से दहल गया इटावा रेलवे स्टेशन
इटावा ट्रेन हादसे से दहल गया इटावा रेलवे स्टेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रैक पार करते समय चार लोगाें की मौत हो गई
ट्रैक पार करते समय चार लोगाें की मौत हो गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मेरठ में खेल सामान बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री देखते-देखते हो गई आग के हवाले, एहतियातन खाली कराए गए कई घर

मेरठ में एक स्पोर्ट्स के सामान बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री में भयंकर आग लग गई। सूचना पर पुलिस और फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर पहुंची।

10 जून 2019

watch big news in a click including tax on withdrawal of 10 lakh rupees 1:30

सालाना 10 लाख की नकद निकासी पर लग सकता है टैक्स, एक क्लिक में देखें आज की बड़ी खबरें

10 जून 2019

कठुआ 1:15

कठुआ गैंगरेप मामले में बरी हुआ विशाल जंगोत्रा, देखिए क्यों था पुलिस की चार्जशीट में विशाल का नाम

10 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 4:47

जब अमर उजाला से बोले थे गिरीश कारनाड, नाटक का मकसद एक व्यक्ति तक पहुंचना नहीं

10 जून 2019

गिरीश कर्नाड 2:37

गिरीश कर्नाड के निधन से शोक में बॉलीवुड, सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी श्रद्धांजलि,

10 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.