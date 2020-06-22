शहर चुनें
UP: Akhilesh Yadav and Congress attacked UP government in case of Seven girls found pregnant in shelter home

यूपी: सात संवासिनियों के गर्भवती मिलने के मामले में अखिलेश यादव और प्रियंका ने योगी सरकार पर बोला हमला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 22 Jun 2020 02:09 PM IST
संवासिनियों के गर्भवती मिलने के मामले में अखिलेश का योगी पर हमला
संवासिनियों के गर्भवती मिलने के मामले में अखिलेश का योगी पर हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में स्वरूप नगर स्थित संवासिनी गृह में सात संवासिनियों के गर्भवती और 57 के कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने के मामले ने राजनीतिक गलियारों में हलचल मचा दी है। समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव के बाद अब प्रियंका गांधी ने भी सात संवासिनियों के गर्भवती होने के मामले में यूपी की भाजपा सरकार पर हमला बोला है। 

 
संवासिनियों के गर्भवती मिलने के मामले में अखिलेश का योगी पर हमला
संवासिनियों के गर्भवती मिलने के मामले में अखिलेश का योगी पर हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
संवासिनियों के गर्भवती और कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने के बाद सील किया गया
संवासिनियों के गर्भवती और कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने के बाद सील किया गया - फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर तैनात फोर्स
मौके पर तैनात फोर्स - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद किया गया सील
कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद किया गया सील - फोटो : amar ujala
मामले में जानकारी देते डीएम कानपुर (पीले मास्क में)
मामले में जानकारी देते डीएम कानपुर (पीले मास्क में) - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
