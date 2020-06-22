यूपी: सात संवासिनियों के गर्भवती मिलने के मामले में अखिलेश यादव और प्रियंका ने योगी सरकार पर बोला हमला

{"_id":"5ef069788ebc3e42e9176bd0","slug":"up-akhilesh-yadav-and-congress-attacked-up-government-in-case-of-seven-girls-found-pregnant-in-shelter-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
संवासिनियों के गर्भवती मिलने के मामले में अखिलेश का योगी पर हमला
- फोटो : amar ujala
संवासिनियों के गर्भवती और कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने के बाद सील किया गया
- फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर तैनात फोर्स
- फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद किया गया सील
- फोटो : amar ujala
मामले में जानकारी देते डीएम कानपुर (पीले मास्क में)
- फोटो : amar ujala
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI