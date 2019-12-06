शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Unnao Petrol Case: Shortly before the incident, the main accused spoke to a friend over the phone

उन्नाव कांड: घटना से कुछ देर पहले मुख्य आरोपी ने दोस्त से फोन पर की थी बात, सामने आया ये सच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 02:39 PM IST
पुलिस ने सभी आराेपियों को किया गिरफ्तार
1 of 5
पुलिस ने सभी आराेपियों को किया गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव के बिहार थाना क्षेत्र में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को आग से जलाने के मामले की जांच कर रही पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी शिवम के दोस्त अभिषेक को भी उठाया है। शिवम की गांव में रहने वाले इस दोस्त से घटना से कुछ देर पहले मोबाइल पर बात हुई थी। अभिषेक के पूछताछ के आधार पर उसके एक और साथी को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया है।  

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
unnao case up news crime news crime in up unnao rape victim latest news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अंबेडकरनगर का कपड़ा व्यवसायी गुरुशरण।
Lucknow

दरिंदों का एनकाउंटर करने पर व्यवसायी ने पुलिस को दिया भारी भरकम इनाम, कहा- पूरा देश उनके साथ

6 दिसंबर 2019

IAS Hari Om
Gorakhpur

जानें कौन हैं वो IAS अफसर? जिन्होंने योगी को गोरखपुर आने से रोका, भेजा था जेल, चुकाई थी कीमत

6 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
चिता पर बैठने से रोकती पुलिस
Varanasi

बलिया में चिता सजाकर आत्मदाह पर अड़े लोग, प्रशासन पर लगाया झूठे आश्वासन का आरोप 

6 दिसंबर 2019

Queen of Sweden reached gujjar basti and demand kheer to eat in corbett national park
Dehradun

अचानक गुज्जर बस्ती पहुंच स्वीडन की रानी ने जताई खीर खाने की इच्छा, साथ ले गईं ये खास तोहफा, तस्वीरें...

6 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
उन्नाव कांड
Kanpur

बहादुर बिटिया: दरिंदों ने पेट्रोल डाल जलाया, लपटों से घिरी एक किमी तक भागी फिर किया पुलिस को फाेन

6 दिसंबर 2019

एक-दूसरे को मिठाई खिलातीं महिलाएं
Varanasi

हैदराबाद कांड के आरोपियों के एनकाउंटर को बनारस की जनता-जनार्दन ने बताया सुखद समाचार

6 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Sweden Royal Couple Doing jungle safari in corbett park happy to see Animals
Dehradun

कॉर्बेट पार्क की खूबसूरती के कायल हुए स्वीडन के शाही दंपती, जंगल सफारी का उठाया लुत्फ, तस्वीरें...

6 दिसंबर 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Lucknow

उन्नाव कांड: सलामती के लिए बुआ के घर पर रह रही थी पीड़िता, यहीं किराए के कमरे में रहता था आरोपी

6 दिसंबर 2019

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Agra

'ओ' और 'वी' मार्क में उलझी छात्रा की मौत की गुत्थी, परिजन उठा रहे पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट पर सवाल

6 दिसंबर 2019

Girl open swachh ganga reality in front of sweden royal Couple in rishikesh
Dehradun

ऋषिकेश में स्वीडन के राजा और रानी के सामने एक बच्ची ने बोल दी ऐसी बात, सुनकर सन्न रह गए अधिकारी

6 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
अरुणिमा सिन्हा
Lucknow

उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता के साथ हुई बर्बरता देख रो पड़ीं पर्वतारोही पद्मश्री अरुणिमा सिन्हा, कही ये बातें, तस्वीरें

6 दिसंबर 2019

आसमान के नीचे पढ़ रहे प्राइमरी के छात्र
Agra

अव्यवस्थाः आसमान के नीचे पढ़ने को मजबूर 'देश का भविष्य', सर्दी में ठिठुर रहे छात्र

6 दिसंबर 2019

भाजपा के सांसद रवि किशन
Gorakhpur

हैदराबाद कांड: रवि किशन बोले-'अच्छा हुआ, भागते तो और दुष्कर्म करते, उन्नाव केस में ऐसा न हो'

6 दिसंबर 2019

snowfall srinagar
Jammu

कारगिल में कड़ाके की ठंड, बर्फ की चादर से ढक गया गुलमर्ग, पर्यटक उत्साहित तो स्थानीय परेशान

6 दिसंबर 2019

झारखंड से इलाज के लिए लाया गया हाथी
Agra

यूपीः झारखंड के 'गजराज' का यहां होगा इलाज, जानिए हाथी सेंटर की विशेषताएं

6 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

प्याज के बढ़े दामों से न घबराएं, गृहणियां रसोई में ये विकल्प अपनाएं, होटलों में शेफ कर रहे इस्तेमाल

6 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मतक तस्वीर
Lucknow

पछुआ का जोर, पारा 9 से 10 डिग्री के आसपास, जानें- आने वाले दिनों में कैसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल

6 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद मामले पर लोगों की प्रतिक्रिया
Jammu

हैदराबाद में दरिंदों की मौत पर जम्मू-कश्मीर में खुशी का माहौल, साथ ही उठा एक सवाल

6 दिसंबर 2019

सिटी बस में महिलाएं
Agra

सिटी बस में महिलाओं का 'सफर', रोजाना कैसे जूझती है आधी आबादी, देखें तस्वीरें

6 दिसंबर 2019

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को गंभीर हालत में ले जाती पुलिस
Kanpur

घर से अकेले ही पैदल निकली थी दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, पिता बोले सोचा नहीं था कि मेरी बेटी का ये हाल होगा

6 दिसंबर 2019

प्रदर्शनकारियों व पुलिस के बीच हुई तीखी झड़प।
Lucknow

हैदराबाद गैंगरेप कांड के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरीं प्रदर्शनकारियों से पुलिस ने की अभद्रता, जड़े थप्पड़

6 दिसंबर 2019

अनिल बलूनी
Dehradun

सांसद अनिल बलूनी से मिले क्रिकेटर युवराज, बोले हम मिलकर कैंसर को हराएंगे

6 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस ने सभी आराेपियों को किया गिरफ्तार
पुलिस ने सभी आराेपियों को किया गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस एवं अधिकारी
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस एवं अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आईजी ने पीड़िता का नाम किया सार्वजनिक
आईजी ने पीड़िता का नाम किया सार्वजनिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जांच करती फॉरेसिंक टीम
मौके पर जांच करती फॉरेसिंक टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देर रात पीड़िता को दिल्ली भेजा गया
देर रात पीड़िता को दिल्ली भेजा गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सोशल मीडिया पर हैदराबाद पुलिस को मिल रही शाबाशी, अनुपम खेर ने दी बधाई

हैदराबाद रेप और मर्डर केस के आरोपियों के एनकाउंटर को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर सेलेब्स, नेता और खिलाड़ियों तक ने रिएक्शन दिए हैं। देखिए किसने क्या कहा।

6 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर पर रिएक्शन 4:00

हैदराबाद कांड के चारों आरोपी पुलिस ने किए ढेर, देश की जनता कुछ ऐसे दे रही एनकाउंटर पर अपना रिएक्शन

6 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद पुलिस 3:09

हैदराबाद कांड के आरोपियों के एनकाउंटर को लेकर बोलीं जया बच्चन- देर हो गई लेकिन दुरुस्त आए

6 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 4:26

पुलिस कमिश्नर वीसी सज्जनार को क्यों माना जाता है एनकाउंटर स्पेशलिस्ट

6 दिसंबर 2019

कमर दर्द के लिए योग 11:38

YOG TIPS: अगर रहते हैं पीठ और कमर दर्द से परेशान,तो रोज करें ये Yogasan,जल्द मिलेगा छुटकारा

6 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited