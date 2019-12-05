शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   unnao misdeed victim case

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को पीटा फिर पेट्रोल डाल लगाई आग, बचाओ-बचाओ चिल्लाती हुई एक किमी तक भागी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 08:34 PM IST
इसी जगह मिली थी युवती
1 of 8
इसी जगह मिली थी युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव के बिहार थाना क्षेत्र में गौरा मोड़ के पास गुरुवार की सुबह सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की शिकार युवती को आरोपियों ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर सरेराह पीटा। फिर पेट्रोल डालकर उसे आग के हवाले कर दिया। आग की लपटों के घिरी युवती जान बचाने के लिए एक किलोमीटर दूर तक दौड़ती चली गई। इसके बाद कुछ लोगों ने आग बुझाई। साथ ही उसके कपड़े भी बदलवाए। सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस झुलसी युवती को सीएचसी ले गई। वहां से डाक्टरों ने उसे गंभीर हालत में लखनऊ के सिविल अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
हैदराबाद कांड हैदराबाद केस #कबतकनिर्भया नारी शक्ति कबतकनिर्भया incident in hyderabad kanpur kanpur news up news sexual assault unnao immolation unnao news woman brunt crime against women sexual assault cases kanpur halat hospital kanpur halat kabtaknirbhaya yogi adityanat unnao rape incident unnao rape
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को अस्पताल ले जाती पुलिस
Kanpur

एक घंटे अस्पताल में भटका उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का परिवार, बेटी के जलने की खबर सुन बदहवास हुए पिता

5 दिसंबर 2019

IAS Hari Om
Gorakhpur

जानें कौन हैं वो IAS अफसर? जिन्होंने योगी को गोरखपुर आने से रोका, भेजा था जेल, चुकाई थी कीमत

5 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
पकड़े गए आरोपी
Jhansi

यूपी: मात्र 20 सेकंड में कार गायब करने वाले गिरोह का पर्दाफाश, कई राज्यों में फैला था इनका आतंक

5 दिसंबर 2019

Big Boverwhelmed by the affection and hospitality of Himachali people, expressed gratitude on blog
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचली लोगों के स्नेह और मेहमाननवाजी से अभिभूत हुए बिग बी, ब्लॉग लिखकर जताया आभार

5 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
प्रदर्शनकारियों व पुलिस के बीच हुई तीखी झड़प।
Lucknow

हैदराबाद गैंगरेप कांड के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरीं प्रदर्शनकारियों से पुलिस ने की अभद्रता, जड़े थप्पड़

5 दिसंबर 2019

King and queen of sweden seeks worship on ganga ghat and see beauty of rishikesh photos
Dehradun

स्वीडन के शाही दंपति को पसंद आई ऋषिकेश की वादियां, रामझूला पुल पर पैदल चलकर किया दीदार, तस्वीरें...

5 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

शेख अब्दुल्ला, फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

शेख अब्दुल्ला की जयंतीः बीते चार दशकों में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ

5 दिसंबर 2019

विद्या बालन
Lucknow

लखनऊ पहुंची अभिनेत्री विद्या बालन, महिलाओं के बारे में कहीं ये बातें , देखें- खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

5 दिसंबर 2019

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
विज्ञापन
बेटी को गोद में लेकर प्रदर्शन करते सचिन चौधरी
Delhi NCR

#KabTakNirbhaya दिल्ली: बेटी को गोद में लेकर प्रदर्शन करने पहुंचे पिता को पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में

5 दिसंबर 2019

kumar vishwas trolls nirmala sitharaman on her remarks over onion in lok sabha
Delhi NCR

सीतारमण के प्याज वाले बयान पर विश्वास का तंज- मैं ऐसे परिवार से हूं जहां पेट्रोल नहीं पिया जाता

5 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Amar Ujala Exclusive Ground Report in dehradun after Hyderabad case
Dehradun

#कबतकनिर्भया: देहरादून की सड़कों पर रात 10 बजे, चार लड़कियां, चार खराब स्कूटी और यह नतीजा

5 दिसंबर 2019

लाल घेरे में आरोपी साढ़ू राकेश वर्मा और इनसेट में गुलशन का परिवार
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: कारोबारी गुलशन के परिवार की हत्या के पीछे किसका हाथ था, सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच

5 दिसंबर 2019

ब्रह्मलीन महंत अवेद्यनाथ अखिल भारतीय कबड्डी के उद्घाटन मौके पर तीन साल की मानवी के संग सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी की गोद में खेली तीन साल की बच्ची, बोली-आप के साथ खेलूंगी कबड्डी

5 दिसंबर 2019

onion
Meerut

सस्ते प्याज के लिए अभी इतने दिन और करना होगा इंतजार, शहर से ज्यादा देहात में हुआ महंगा

5 दिसंबर 2019

समारोह में दीप प्रज्विलित करते विशिष्टजन
Varanasi

भारत को फिर से विश्व गुरु बनाने की क्षमता संस्कृत में ही:यूजीसी वाइस चेयरमैन

5 दिसंबर 2019

संजना की मां बिलखती हुईं
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः गुलशन और महिला मैनेजर के रिश्तों का सच आया सामने, संजना की मां-भाई ने किया खुलासा

5 दिसंबर 2019

murder
Meerut

घर की बेटियों पर रखता था बुरी नजर, धमकाया तो रची खौफनाक साजिश, जिगर के टुकड़े को दी दर्दनाक मौत 

5 दिसंबर 2019

सिविल एन्क्लेव में ताज की तरह संगमरमरी जालियों और आर्च का होगा उपयोग
Agra

खुशखबरः सिविल एन्क्लेव में नजर आएगी ताजमहल व मुगलिया वास्तुकला, जानिए और खासियतें

5 दिसंबर 2019

ऑटो पर नंबर सही या गलत मालूम नहीं
Gorakhpur

#KabTakNirbhaya: अगर ऐसे ऑटो में सफर करेंगी महिलाएं तो वे सुरक्षित कैसे? नियम भी जान लें

5 दिसंबर 2019

क्यों सीएम योगी का इतना लाडला है कालू डॉगी?
Gorakhpur

क्यों सीएम योगी का इतना लाडला है कालू डॉगी? हर बार गोरखपुर आते ही करते हैं बहुत प्यार

5 दिसंबर 2019

रवि किशन, रीवा किशन
Gorakhpur

बेटी के लिए संसद छोड़ मुंबई पहुंचे रवि किशन, पिता के नक्शेकदम पर चली रीवा के बारे में जानें सबकुछ

5 दिसंबर 2019

लेह और कारगिल में कड़ाके की ठंड
Jammu

ठंड इतनी कि खून जम जाएः लेह और कारगिल में कड़ाके की सर्दी, श्रीनगर में भी जनजीवन प्रभावित

5 दिसंबर 2019

इसी जगह मिली थी युवती
इसी जगह मिली थी युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद जांच करने पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
घटना के बाद जांच करने पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंभीर हालत में युवती को कानपुर के हैलट अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था
गंभीर हालत में युवती को कानपुर के हैलट अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी बोतल से डाला गया था पेट्रोल
इसी बोतल से डाला गया था पेट्रोल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच के लिए पीड़िता के गांव पहुंची पुलिस
जांच के लिए पीड़िता के गांव पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता को एयरलिफ्ट कर दिल्ली ले जाया गया
पीड़िता को एयरलिफ्ट कर दिल्ली ले जाया गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

क्या होता है सड़क पर बनीं सफेद-पीली लाइनों का मतलब?

अगर लोगों को सड़क नियमों की पूरी जानकारी हो तो काफी हद तक दुर्घटना होने से रोका जा सकता है। इसलिए आज हम आपको बताएंगे सड़क पर बनी सफेद और पीली लाइनों के बारे में...

5 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:11

कबूतर से रहें दूर, वरना घर आ जाएगी बीमारी

5 दिसंबर 2019

वायरल वीडियो 1:17

ठाणे में RPF जवान ने रेलवे ट्रेक पर बचाई एक आदमी की जान, वीडियो वायरल

5 दिसंबर 2019

आरबीआई 1:52

ऑनलाइन ले सकेंगे 50 लाख तक का लोन, ये हैं आरबीआई के 3 बड़े एलान

5 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव 1:03

भगवान राम भी नहीं दे सकते सुरक्षा की गारंटी , उन्नाव रेप पर बोले यूपी के मंत्री रणवेंद्र प्रताप सिंह

5 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited