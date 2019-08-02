शहर चुनें

unnao misdeed case: CBI questioned with police engaged in security

उन्नाव कांड: सीबीआई को है इस एक सवाल के जवाब की तलाश, उठ सकता है बड़ी साजिश से पर्दा, इनसे की पूछताछ

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 09:01 PM IST
उन्नाव दुर्ष्क्म पीड़िता को टक्कर मारने वाला ट्रक
1 of 6
उन्नाव दुर्ष्क्म पीड़िता को टक्कर मारने वाला ट्रक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रायबरेली के गुरुबख्शगंज में हुए रहस्यमय कार हादसे की जांच कर रही सीबीआई ने दुष्कर्म पीड़िता और उसके परिवार की सुरक्षा में लगाए गए पुलिस कर्मियों से पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है। सड़क हादसे में दर्ज एफआईआर में आरोप लगाया गया है कि पीड़िता के रायबरेली जाने की मुखबिरी की गई थी। गुरुवार को सीबीआई का पत्र मिलने के बाद शुक्रवार को इसी मामले में 17 पुलिस कर्मियों को पुलिस वाहन से पूछताछ के लिए सुबह 7 बजे लखनऊ भेजा गया।

 
उन्नाव दुर्ष्क्म पीड़िता को टक्कर मारने वाला ट्रक
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर, पीड़िता (फाइल फोटो)
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर एवं पीड़ित (फाइल फोटो)
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर, पीड़िता (फाइल फोटो)
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
