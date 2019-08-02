उन्नाव कांड: सीबीआई को है इस एक सवाल के जवाब की तलाश, उठ सकता है बड़ी साजिश से पर्दा, इनसे की पूछताछ

{"_id":"5d444b8f8ebc3e6d03543520","slug":"unnao-misdeed-case-cbi-questioned-with-police-engaged-in-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0909\u0920 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u0907\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव दुर्ष्क्म पीड़िता को टक्कर मारने वाला ट्रक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d444b8f8ebc3e6d03543520","slug":"unnao-misdeed-case-cbi-questioned-with-police-engaged-in-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0909\u0920 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u0907\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर, पीड़िता (फाइल फोटो)
{"_id":"5d444b8f8ebc3e6d03543520","slug":"unnao-misdeed-case-cbi-questioned-with-police-engaged-in-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0909\u0920 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u0907\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
{"_id":"5d444b8f8ebc3e6d03543520","slug":"unnao-misdeed-case-cbi-questioned-with-police-engaged-in-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0909\u0920 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u0907\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर एवं पीड़ित (फाइल फोटो)
{"_id":"5d444b8f8ebc3e6d03543520","slug":"unnao-misdeed-case-cbi-questioned-with-police-engaged-in-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0909\u0920 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u0907\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर, पीड़िता (फाइल फोटो)
{"_id":"5d444b8f8ebc3e6d03543520","slug":"unnao-misdeed-case-cbi-questioned-with-police-engaged-in-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0909\u0920 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u0907\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)