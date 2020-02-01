शहर चुनें

दो बेटों की मौत के बाद उजड़ गया परिवार, पिता ने किया कुछ ऐसा, जिसने भी सुना छलक उठे उसके आंसू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 09:14 PM IST
दो बेटों की मौत के बाद परिजनों पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़
1 of 5
दो बेटों की मौत के बाद परिजनों पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के बिठूर सड़क हादसे में सगे भाइयों की मौत के बाद पिता की इच्छा पर बड़े बेटे की आंखें दान की गईं, जिससे दो लोगों को रोशनी मिलेगी। शनिवार दोपहर दोनों भाइयों का भैरव घाट पर अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। अशोक नगर निवासी जितेंद्र मसंद का क्षेत्र में ही फास्ट फूड का मशहूर रेस्त्रां है।

 
दो बेटों की मौत के बाद परिजनों पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़
दो बेटों की मौत के बाद परिजनों पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दो बेटों की मौत के बाद रोते बिलखते पिता
दो बेटों की मौत के बाद रोते बिलखते पिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल
परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तेज रफ्तार ने उजाड़ दिया परिवार
तेज रफ्तार ने उजाड़ दिया परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दो बेटे की मौत के बाद नहीं थम रहे आंसू
दो बेटे की मौत के बाद नहीं थम रहे आंसू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
