कानपुर: पुलिस विभाग में तैनात 900 होमगार्ड हटाए जाने के बाद पहले ही दिन बिगड़ गई चौराहों की ‘चाल’

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 16 Oct 2019 01:26 PM IST
कानपुर ट्रैफिक
कानपुर ट्रैफिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदेश सरकार के आदेश के बाद पुलिस विभाग में तैनात 900 होमगार्डों को हटाए जाने से कानपुर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था धड़ाम हो गई। दरअसल शहर के कई चौराहे होमगार्डों के ही भरोसे हैं। मंगलवार को चौराहों पर इनके न होने से वाहन चालकों की मनमानी से जाम लगा। इसके अलावा थानों में थाना प्रभारी से लेकर सिपाही तक होमगार्डों के न होने से परेशान हुए। पहले जहां एक चौराहे पर चार-चार होमगार्ड होते थे, वहां एक या दो ही नजर आए।
