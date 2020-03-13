यूपी: मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया 72 घंटे का अलर्ट, कई जिलों में भारी बारिश, ओलावृष्टि, आंधी की चेतावनी

{"_id":"5e6b61c38ebc3ea4cc2a5cb4","slug":"today-weather-report-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-weather-department-prediction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 72 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f, \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के साथ भीषण ओलावृष्टि से फसलें बर्बाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के साथ हुई भीषण ओलावृष्टि
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ओलावृष्टि से पटी हुई सड़क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फसल बर्बाद होने के बाद सिर पकड़े बैठा किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फसलें हुई बर्बाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला