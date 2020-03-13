शहर चुनें

today weather report, rain in these cities of UP, weather department prediction

यूपी: मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया 72 घंटे का अलर्ट, कई जिलों में भारी बारिश, ओलावृष्टि, आंधी की चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 13 Mar 2020 06:08 PM IST
बारिश के साथ भीषण ओलावृष्टि से फसलें बर्बाद
बारिश के साथ भीषण ओलावृष्टि से फसलें बर्बाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर सहित आसपास के 13 जिलों में ओलावृष्टि और बारिश से अचानक मौसम बदल गया। तेज हवाओं के साथ शुरु हुई बारिश ने मौसम को सर्द कर दिया। शुक्रवार सुबह कुछ देर के लिए धूप निकली फिर तेज हवाएं चलने लगीं। मौसम विभाग ने 72 घंटे के लिए अलर्ट जारी किया है। यूपी के कई जिलों में भारी बारिश, ओलावृष्टि, आंधी की चेतावनी है।



 
winds in up weather news weather report kanpur kanpur news kanpur weather weather report weather in kanpur freezing cold rain in up rain in kanpur freezng cold in kanpur rain in cities of up weather department prediction weather department

बारिश के साथ भीषण ओलावृष्टि से फसलें बर्बाद
बारिश के साथ भीषण ओलावृष्टि से फसलें बर्बाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के साथ हुई भीषण ओलावृष्टि
बारिश के साथ हुई भीषण ओलावृष्टि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ओलावृष्टि से पटी हुई सड़क
ओलावृष्टि से पटी हुई सड़क - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फसल बर्बाद होने के बाद सिर पकड़े बैठा किसान
फसल बर्बाद होने के बाद सिर पकड़े बैठा किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फसलें हुई बर्बाद
फसलें हुई बर्बाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
