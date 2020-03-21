युवती को भगाने की रंजिश में तीन लोगों को बेरहमी से उतार दिया था मौत के घाट, एसओ सहित 5 निलंबित

{"_id":"5e763ffa8ebc3e768d063458","slug":"three-people-were-brutally-murder-d-in-the-envy-of-the-woman-s-escape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f, \u090f\u0938\u0913 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 5 \u0928\u093f\u0932\u0902\u092c\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्रुखाबाद में दंपति और बेटे की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e763ffa8ebc3e768d063458","slug":"three-people-were-brutally-murder-d-in-the-envy-of-the-woman-s-escape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f, \u090f\u0938\u0913 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 5 \u0928\u093f\u0932\u0902\u092c\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्रुखाबाद में दंपति और बेटे की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e763ffa8ebc3e768d063458","slug":"three-people-were-brutally-murder-d-in-the-envy-of-the-woman-s-escape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f, \u090f\u0938\u0913 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 5 \u0928\u093f\u0932\u0902\u092c\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्रुखाबाद में दंपति और बेटे की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e763ffa8ebc3e768d063458","slug":"three-people-were-brutally-murder-d-in-the-envy-of-the-woman-s-escape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f, \u090f\u0938\u0913 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 5 \u0928\u093f\u0932\u0902\u092c\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्रुखाबाद में दंपति और बेटे की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e763ffa8ebc3e768d063458","slug":"three-people-were-brutally-murder-d-in-the-envy-of-the-woman-s-escape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f, \u090f\u0938\u0913 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 5 \u0928\u093f\u0932\u0902\u092c\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्रुखाबाद में दंपति और बेटे की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e763ffa8ebc3e768d063458","slug":"three-people-were-brutally-murder-d-in-the-envy-of-the-woman-s-escape","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f, \u090f\u0938\u0913 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 5 \u0928\u093f\u0932\u0902\u092c\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्रुखाबाद में दंपति और बेटे की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला