Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Three people were brutally murder'd in the envy of the woman's escape

युवती को भगाने की रंजिश में तीन लोगों को बेरहमी से उतार दिया था मौत के घाट, एसओ सहित 5 निलंबित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद, Updated Sat, 21 Mar 2020 11:43 PM IST
फर्रुखाबाद में दंपति और बेटे की हत्या
फर्रुखाबाद में दंपति और बेटे की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद के गदनापुर में युवती को भगाने की रंजिश में में सुरेन्द उर्फ पप्पू, उसकी पत्नी सुलोचना, बेटे अतुल की शुक्रवार को हत्या कर दी गई थी। हत्या के मामले में छह लोगों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज हुई है। हत्यारोपी अवनीश, उसकी पत्नी व मां पुलिस की हिरासत में हैं। पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ. अनिल मिश्रा ने शनिवार देर रात कमालगंज थानाध्यक्ष अंगद सिंह,  पहले हल्का इंचार्ज रहे दरोगा मदन लाल पिपल, इस समय के हल्का इंचार्ज मोहम्मद सरताज, दरोगा विपिन कुमार व सिपाही शिव शंकर को निलंबित कर दिया है।
triple murder two injured crime news crime in farrukhabad farrukhabad news kanpur kanpur news up news attack on family

फर्रुखाबाद में दंपति और बेटे की हत्या
फर्रुखाबाद में दंपति और बेटे की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
