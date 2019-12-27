शहर चुनें

This time the police-administration claims to not allow any default

यूपी: पुलिस-प्रशासन का इस बार कोई चूक न होने देने का दावा, तस्वीरों में देखें सुरक्षा के इंतजाम

माई सिटी रिपोर्टर, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 01:45 PM IST
परेड में तैनात आरएएफ के जवान
1 of 5
परेड में तैनात आरएएफ के जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कानपुर सहित उन्नाव, फर्रुखाबाद में पुलिस-प्रशासन से पिछली बार छोटी-छोटी चूकें हुईं थीं, इसका उपद्रवियों ने फायदा उठाया था। पर, इस बार पुलिस प्रशासन पूरी तरह मुस्तैद है। एलआईयू भी सक्रिय है। जो इनपुट मिला है, उस पर पुलिस कार्रवाई करने के साथ सतर्क भी है। आज जुमे पर शहर में विशेष सतर्कता बरती जाएगी। अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया है।

 
kanpur voilence caa nrc caa full form what caa what is caa caa cab cab nrc
परेड में तैनात आरएएफ के जवान
परेड में तैनात आरएएफ के जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परेड में गश्त करतीं आरएएफ की महिला जवान
परेड में गश्त करतीं आरएएफ की महिला जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परेड चाैराहे पर मुस्तैद रही फाेर्स
परेड चाैराहे पर मुस्तैद रही फाेर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फोर्स तैनात
फोर्स तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलाव तापते सिपाही, बच्चा भी पहुंचा
अलाव तापते सिपाही, बच्चा भी पहुंचा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
