कानपुर देहात के रसूलाबाद में पुलिस टीम पर पथराव, चौकी इंचार्ज, हेड कांस्टेबल और एक महिला घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात Published by: प्रभापुंज मिश्रा Updated Sun, 21 Mar 2021 01:40 AM IST
पुलिस टीम पर पथराव
1 of 5
पुलिस टीम पर पथराव - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर देहात के रसूलाबाद में सहमति के बाद विवाहिता को ससुराल छोड़ने भीखदेव कहिंजरी गांव गए चौकी इंचार्ज व सिपाहियों पर पति, ससुर व अन्य परिवार वालों ने पथराव कर दिया। चौकी इंचार्ज, हेड कांस्टेबल व विवाहिता घायल हो गए।

 
