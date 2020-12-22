शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   SP villagers great negligence revealed in Bikru Kand, information was already in place, the government asked for a reply

विकास दुबे कांड में सामने आई एसपी ग्रामीण की बड़ी लापरवाही, पहले से थी दबिश की जानकारी, शासन ने मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 22 Dec 2020 04:39 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के चर्चित बिकरू कांड में एसपी ग्रामीण बृजेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव की बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है। दबिश की जानकारी उन्हें भी थी लेकिन इसे गंभीरता से नहीं लिया और आधी-अधूरी तैयारी के साथ फोर्स ने दबिश दी। दबिश के प्रोटोकॉल का भी पालन नहीं किया गया। यह खुलासा एसआईटी की जांच में हुआ है। शासन ने एसपी को नोटिस भेजकर स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है। इसके आधार पर शासन एसपी पर कार्रवाई करेगा।

 
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
