Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Police entered the gym at midnight with informer, beaten the young man, indecency of the girl on the information of sex racket

सेक्स रैकट की सूचना पर आधी रात मुखबिर के साथ जिम में घुसी पुलिस, युवक को पीटा, युवती से गाली गलौज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 22 Dec 2020 11:56 AM IST
आधी रात को जिम में दबिश देने पहुंचे दरोगा
1 of 5
आधी रात को जिम में दबिश देने पहुंचे दरोगा - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के बजरिया इलाके में स्थित एक जिम में पुलिस ने सेक्स रैकेट की सूचना पर रविवार रात को छापा मारा। अंदर मौजूद युवक व युवती से अभद्रता की। युवक को पीटा और युवती को गाली दी। इतना ही नहीं पूरे घटनाक्रम का वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया।

 
