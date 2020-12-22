सेक्स रैकट की सूचना पर आधी रात मुखबिर के साथ जिम में घुसी पुलिस, युवक को पीटा, युवती से गाली गलौज

{"_id":"5fe18ec370484332fb01b6ce","slug":"police-entered-the-gym-at-midnight-with-informer-beaten-the-young-man-indecency-of-the-girl-on-the-information-of-sex-racket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u092c\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u094c\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आधी रात को जिम में दबिश देने पहुंचे दरोगा
पुलिस के साथ मुखबिर भी थे मौजूद
जिम में मिले युवक युवती से की गालीगजौज और मारपीट
जिम में मौजूद युवती से पुलिस ने की अभद्रता
आधी रात को बिना महिला पुलिस के साथ युवती से की पूछताछ
