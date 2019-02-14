शहर चुनें

बेटा बोला..'मेरी मां थी मारकर दफना दिया, किसी को क्या', खुलासा हुआ तो कांप गया पुलिस वालों का कलेजा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 08:54 PM IST
रामजानकी के घर के बाहर लगी भीड़।
1 of 6
कालपी में एक बेहद चौका देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। पहले तो किसी को यकीन नहीं हुआ कि बेटे ने मां की हत्या कर उसे दफना दिया लेकिन जब मामले का खुलासा हुआ और पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो उसका भी कलेजा कांप गया। घटना की सूचना से पूरे गांव में हड़कंप मच गया। 

 
रामजानकी के घर के बाहर लगी भीड़।
वह स्थान जहां पर शव को दफनाया था।
घटनास्थल पर बरामद पत्थर।  
घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे एसपी अरविंद चतुर्वेदी।
घर के दरवाजे पर बैठा आरोपी जयपाल
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
