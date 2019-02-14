बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेटा बोला..'मेरी मां थी मारकर दफना दिया, किसी को क्या', खुलासा हुआ तो कांप गया पुलिस वालों का कलेजा
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 08:54 PM IST
कालपी में एक बेहद चौका देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। पहले तो किसी को यकीन नहीं हुआ कि बेटे ने मां की हत्या कर उसे दफना दिया लेकिन जब मामले का खुलासा हुआ और पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो उसका भी कलेजा कांप गया। घटना की सूचना से पूरे गांव में हड़कंप मच गया।
